Ryan Christie addresses big Scotland question that has Tartan Army vexed amid Jamie Carragher praise

Bournemouth no.6 is central to Scotland hopes - but probably out wide

A debate has raged among Scotland supporters for the past two seasons when it comes to Ryan Christie.

The 30-year-old has been at Bournemouth since 2021 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League 12 months later. And ever since, he’s been a mainstay for the Cherries.

It is Christie’s position for Bournemouth that sparks angst for some members of the Tartan Army. Since the arrival of Spanish coach Andoni Iraola in the summer of 2023, the Scot has been deployed as a No 6. But for the national team under Steve Clarke, he is more often than not utilised as a left winger.

Ryan Christie applauds Bournemouth fans after the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

At one point last year, Christie was being talked about by EPL pundits as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the league. After inspiring them to a win over Newcastle back in January and helping create a goal for Justin Kluivert, Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher said: “It was fantastic, he [Christie] was right at the heart of it. We know they like to press and Ryan Christie’s got great energy.

“As soon as Kluivert comes in here, that’s the trigger for Adams to jump. Who wins the ball back? Ryan Christie. He wins it and that’s where they go and get the second goal. Kluivert obviously goes and gets the hat-trick but apologies, it’s Ryan Christie's assist!”

It was no coincidence that Bournemouth’s form dipped slightly towards the end of the last campaign when Christie was sidelined by groin surgery. They missed out on qualifying for Europe as a result.

The good news - for club and country - is that Christie is back to full fitness. He made his 100th Premier League appearance last weekend in the 1-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur and still remains integral to Iraola’s central midfield. And while Clarke often turns to him for Scotland, it is in a different role.

Perhaps it’s down to the embarrassment of riches - by Scottish standards - at Clarke’s disposal. He can select from the following: John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Lennon Miller and Ballon d’Or nominee Scott McTominay.

Ryan Christie (left) and Lyndon Dykes during a Scotland training session earlier this week. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

‘Willing to play anywhere’

Christie is philosophical about his position. “I’ve honestly not spoken to him,” was his response to whether he’s broached the central midfield debate with Clarke. “It’s a question that’s been put up a lot over the last year, 18 months.

“To be honest, it’s probably a boring answer for you guys, but my feeling for Scotland’s been the same every time I’ve been called up ... which is, if I can get on the pitch for any position, apart from maybe between the sticks, I’ll be happy.

“I think the gaffer knows that, I’m willing to play anywhere for the team. He makes it so easy for you to understand your role in this team, the way we train. Because he’s been with us for so long now, it’s easy to adapt, especially when you play the bigger nations and you’re not going to see as much of the ball and have to be extra switched on defensively.

“I’ve loved playing central midfield for my club. It’s worked out well and it’s the position I’ve always felt like I would eventually play towards the end of my career. But, yes, I am happy to play anywhere on the pitch for my national team.”

Such an attitude means that if selected for Scotland away at Denmark in the first World Cup qualifier of the campaign, he will win his 60th cap.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” continued Christie. “I said after 50 caps that I never thought I’d get to that in a million years. Every cap after that has been a bonus. I’m desperate to play for the national team as long as I can. It’s something that’s meant so much to me in my career.

“The experience probably does come with a bit more expectation now, which is only fair when you’ve been around it for so long. You need to now produce performances every single time you come away with the national team.

“I think there’s a few boys now all in the same boat. And we have the feeling now we’re running out of time to qualify for things. We’re desperate to get to a World Cup and tick that box.”

Scotland's Ryan Christie and Greece's Dimitris Giannoulis in action during a UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-Off Second Leg match at Hampden Park, on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Time to take World Cup chance

Christie echoes the sentiment of a nation. There is a nagging feeling that in a group with the Danes, Greece and Belarus, this is as good a chance as any to replicate the class of 1998.

“That’s probably the pressure we put on ourselves,” said Christie, “because we know how good we can be individually and collectively on our day. At the same time it does give us confidence, you look around and you see everybody that’s playing across the leagues and competing against the very best.

“It’s the same guys we come up against when they’re playing for their countries. So, it shouldn’t be any different. The gaffer has implemented a pretty full-proof way of playing for us.

“We don’t have any more questions, we know exactly how he wants us to set up, everyone knows their job. So it’s on us now to see through with that and hopefully qualify for a World Cup.”

The pain of a play-off defeat for the 2022 World Cup against Ukraine still lingers, too. “I think that’s probably the one game I definitely look back on over the last few years that feels like an opportunity missed,” added Christie.

“It was such strange circumstances with what was obviously going on with Ukraine as a country - and is still going on - and even with the game taking place during the summer break. It took away from the importance of the game a bit, I felt, which was a strange aspect.

“It’s something we’re definitely going to learn from and hopefully it won’t happen again.”