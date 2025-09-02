'I want to...': £25m starlet explains Scotland motives behind big summer transfer after ending 213-day exile
Ben Gannon-Doak admits his £25million move to Bournemouth in the summer was made with his Scotland career in mind, and revealed why he believes it will benefit Steve Clarke’s squad in their quest to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.
The 19-year-old is back to full fitness after an injury ended his loan spell with Middlesbrough prematurely last season, and made his debut for the Cherries in last week’s Carabao Cup clash against Brentford following his megabucks move from Liverpool last month, marking a first competitive appearance in 213 days.
Almost exactly a year on from his international debut against Poland in the Nations League, the ex-Celtic academy talent is back in the Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Denmark and Belarus, and is fully focused on making sure that he does all he can to get the country on the plane to next summer’s World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
“It is a good opportunity to get out there again,” Gannon-Doak told Scotland’s official media channels. “To show what I can do and get points on the board in these qualifiers. It was time for me to go [leave Liverpool], and it’s the right next step.
“The first session was good. Some of the boys have been in doing recovery, so it'll be good when the full group is in the park and getting ready.”
The teenager was hugely impressive on loan to EFL Championship promotion chasers Boro last season, scoring three goals and assisting seven more. However, his enjoyable stint on Teesside was cruelly cut short when he picked up a thigh injury in training that required surgery.
His spell at the Riverside Stadium caught the eye of several English Premier League teams, though, and it was eventually Andoni Iraola’s side that won the race for his signature, with the club agreeing to pay a fee of £25million for the young Scot. His international future clearly playing a role in his decision to leave Anfield, he explained why he believes moving to the Vitality Stadium will benefit his performance for Scotland.
“If I get into the team [Bournemouth] and start playing every week, it means I'll be sharper and fitter in games for my country,” said Gannon-Doak. “I can't wait, it's all going good. I want to play football every opportunity I get and help the team get to the World Cup. I want to get out there and do what I love. It's a good group of lads [at Bournemouth], they've [Scotland teammates Ryan Christie and Callan McKenna] helped me settle in quickly.
“We haven't had too much information fired at us just yet. But we know what to do, we know what is needed to win games at this level. If we can do that consistently, and hopefully I can have a hand in that. The important thing is winning these games, and how we do it doesn't matter. We just need to win.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.