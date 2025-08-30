Scotland defender enjoying positive start to life in Croatia

If the prospect of landing the first major silverware of his career hadn’t been motivation enough, then any doubts Scott McKenna may have had about moving to Croatia have been quickly extinguished by the warmth of the welcome he has received.

The Scotland defender’s plans to put down roots in the Canary Island sun went up in smoke at the end of last season when former club Las Palmas were relegated to Spain’s second tier, terminating McKenna’s contract in the process.

Moving back to the UK was an option but, instead, the 28-year-old elected to continue to explore new territories after a six-month stint with FC Copenhagen and then that season on Gran Canaria.

Scotland defender Scott McKenna has enjoyed a positive start to his time in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Signing for perennial title challengers Dinamo Zagreb held an obvious appeal following a season fighting in vain against relegation but it was the influence of a club legend and European football icon that helped get the deal over the line.

Zvonimir Boban made his name as a classy midfielder in the great Milan team of the 1990s but Zagreb is where his heart lies and to where he returned this summer as the club’s chairman.

McKenna was yet to start primary school when Boban hung up the boots but when someone of that pedigree makes a direct pitch for your services, it is hard to turn it down.

“Boban was heavily involved in the move,” he reveals. “He jumped on the Facebook page, described the aspirations of the club, where I fit in and what he would expect from me. Two or three days after that we were here and I was straight into training.”

That the former Croatian international also owns a Michelin-recommended restaurant – serving “Mediterranean cuisine with an accent on Italian cuisine” – in the heart of Zagreb didn’t hurt either. So, what’s good to eat there?

“Everything, the way he talks about it!” jokes McKenna of his new boss’ eatery. “We went there the first night and he was kind enough to put on a big selection of dishes and everything was fantastic.”

Club president Zvonimir Boban played a key role in Scott McKenna's move to Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Surprisingly Scottish welcome

This love bombing of the first Scot to play in the Croatian top division did not stop there. McKenna was recently greeted at training by a bearded man in a Glengarry hat and kilt, going by the name of Dejan, while another tartan-attired fellow serenaded him on the bagpipes.

Dejan, it turns out, is the president of the Croatian Tartan Army and was delighted to present McKenna with a plaque while also inducting the former Aberdeen stopper into their group as an honorary member. He never got any of this at Nottingham Forest.

“It was a bit of a surprise turning up to training and five or six folk in kilts being there, with one playing the bagpipes,” said McKenna, not unreasonably. “I got a message from the press officer at the club saying to come in a little bit earlier because the Croatian Tartan Army wants to do a presentation to you.

"Basically, it is a group of Croatians who fell in love with Scotland and who now follow the Scottish national team pretty much everywhere. They gave me a t-shirt with ‘Croatian Tartan Army’, a Croatian whisky, a scarf and made me an honorary member of the regiment.

“In terms of being the first Scottish player in Croatia, I was quite surprised by that. I thought I might be the first one at the club but to be the first in the league overall was quite a surprise. So, I want to do well not only for myself but also because I am representing Scotland while I am over here.”

No La Liga regrets

On that front he has made the ideal start, opening the season with four wins and four clean sheets to help establish a new club record. Had Las Palmas stayed up then there is every chance this move wouldn’t have materialised but McKenna has no gripes with the hand fate has dealt him.

Scott McKenna had his contract cancelled at Las Palmas following relegation from La Liga at the end of last season. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“It was in the contract (at Las Palmas) that if we got relegated the contract was terminated, there wasn’t really a choice there,” he reveals. “It was disappointing because I loved my time there.

“But things have gone really well since moving here. Pretty much everyone speaks perfect English so in that regard it has not been too bad, and in terms of football we have got off to a good start, too.

“Last year Rijeka beat us to it so coming here the challenge is to try and regain the title and hopefully keep it for many more years to come. This year we also go straight into the group stage of the Europa League which was a big part of my coming to Dinamo as well.

“We have a very young squad so I was brought in for a bit of experience. Hopefully what I have picked up over the last eight years can help me deliver that.”

He will return to another familiar ground this Friday when Scotland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. After featuring in the last two European Championships, qualifying for the World Cup remains a major item on the McKenna bucket list.