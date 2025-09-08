What channel is Scotland Under-21s v Portugal on? TV and live stream details for Euros qualifier at Fir Park
Scotland Under-21s will look to bounce back from defeat this week as they welcome Portugal in a European Championship qualifying clash at Fir Park.
Last week’s 2-0 opening-game defeat by Czechia in Uherské Hradiště leaves Scot Gemmill’s side in fourth place in Group B, though Scotland will hope their home advantage can help them pick up their first three points of the campaign tomorrow night.
They’ll face a tough task in the shape of Luís Freire’s Portuguese side, who enter the game on a high after defeating Azerbaijan 5-0 on Friday. The likes of West Ham United’s new £40million midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Club Brugge striker Carlos Forbs are expected to be in the starting XI for the visitors.
Looking to catch every minute of the qualifying clash live? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland U21s vs Portugal U21s:
Scotland U21s vs Portugal U21s match details
Where: Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland, Tuesday 9 September. Kick-off 7pm.
Scotland U21s vs Portugal U21s TV channel
The clash between Scotland U21s and Portugal U21s has not been chosen for live broadcast on UK TV. However, viewers in Portugal can catch the game via the Canal 11 channel.
Scotland U21s vs Portugal U21s live stream
The match will be broadcast live via the Scotland National Team’s official YouTube channel and Facebook live. Access the live stream just before kick-off at 7pm via this link.
Scotland Under-21s squad and team news
Gemmill’s squad have been dealt a blow with the new that Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane and Grimsby Town striker Cameron Gardner have been forced to withdraw from the squad for the game on Tuesday night. Aberdeen defender Mitchel Frame has been called up to the squad as a replacement, with East Fife loanee Ruairdih Adams likely to deputise for McFarlane in the net.
Rangers’ Findlay Curtis, Sheffield United striker Ryan One and Sirius hitman Robbie Ure are pushing for starts after beginning last week’s defeat to Czechia on the substitutes bench.
Comments
