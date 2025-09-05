Gemmill’s young Scots begin Euros campaign with defeat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Under-21s started their European Championships qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Czech Republic - although the young Scots were involved in penalty drama.

The hosts prevailed at Mestsky Stadion thanks to goals from Ondrej Kricfalusi and substitute Yannick Eduardo to take all three points in Group B, but Scotland were left anguished by an astonishing four-minute period in the second half when substitute goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams had not one but two penalty saves annulled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Czechs leading 1-0, they were awarded a spot-kick on 67 minutes when Kristi Montgomery failed to spot Mikulas Konecny when clearing a corner, catching him for an undisputable foul inside the box.

Ruairidh Adams came on for the injured Liam McFarlane and had two penalty saves disallowed. | SNS Group / SFA

Kricfalusi stepped up to take the penalty and while his effort to his left was struck well, Adams guessed correctly to make an excellent stop. However, the linesman spotted that the East Fife loanee was clearly off his line and the kick had to be retaken.

The Czechs decided to change their taker and this time, Matyas Vojta went to his right, only for Adams to again read the effort and save with his legs. But to much consternation within the Scotland camp, the officials again deemed the keeper to have come off his line and rule out the save. Replays suggested that Adams had moved slightly too early.

Third time lucky for the Czechs, who decided to switch the taker again and while Adams got a hand to Eduardo’s effort, it was placed too far to his left and the hosts went 2-0 up. Manager Scot Gemmill was cautioned for his protestations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a sore one to take for Scotland, who had started the second half well in the town of Uherske Hradiste after deservedly going in at the break a goal behind. Czech Republic took the lead on 22 minutes when Kricfalusi found space in penalty area to glance home a Matej Sin delivery with his head.

Scotland then lost their first-choice keeper Liam McFarlane to a head knock after the Hearts stopper was clattered by Lukas Masek on 37 minutes. Adams performed well, although his introduction to the game was delayed by three minutes after the fourth official took umbrage with the taping around his socks.

Scotland kept going until the end, but were unable to find a way through. Celtic right-back Colby Donovan was one of the more impressive performers in Gemmill’s team.