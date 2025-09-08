Scotland’s dream of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998 was boosted last week, with Steve Clarke’s squad battling to a valiant 0-0 draw in Copenhagen.

After securing a commendable draw in their opening game of their World Cup qualifying campaign, the Tartan Army will now head to Hungary to face Belarus on Monday evening, hoping to go one better and secure all three points.

The firepower of Serie A heroes Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, and Che Adams, combined with John McGinn, Andy Robertson, and Ben Gannon-Doak, will be hoping to fire Scotland to victory, with four points from their opening two qualifying fixtures likely to be viewed as a very positive start to the campaign.

The influx of Scottish players moving to the Italian Serie A has saw the profile of Scottish football rocket in popularity over the last 12 months, with numerous stars now being named as some of the most valuable players in Europe. But which Scottish players currently have the highest reported transfer value?

Here are the top 15 Scottish football players in the current international squad with the highest rated transfer value in 2025, according to popular football statistics site FotMob.

1 . John Souttar - Rangers The experienced Rangers centre-back is a regular for Steve Clarke nowadays, and has a reported market value of £1.8million.

2 . Scott McKenna - Dinamo Zagreb The big centre-back has enjoyed a positive start to life at Dinamo Zagreb, but has a reported market value of just £2.2million.

3 . George Hirst - Ipswich Town A recent addition to the Scotland squad, the striker scored his first goal in the 4-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein. Has a market value of £3.3million.