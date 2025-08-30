The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Saturday morning:

Miovski Rangers announcement imminent

Rangers hope to have striker Bojan Miovski’s transfer completed in time for Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic after the 26-year-old completed his medical.

The Ibrox side has agreed a fee in the region of £2.6 million plus add-ons with Girona for Miovski, who previously played for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership before moving to La Liga.

Bojan Miovski could make his Rangers debut against Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

Miovski scored 44 goals for the Dons in two seasons, but his move to Spain has turned sour after falling out of favour under Michel.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin hopes to have all the paperwork tied up so he can play in the derby match on Sunday at Ibrox.

Canadian is target for Rangers

Staying with Rangers, the Ibrox club are also working on a deal for Marseille defender Derek Cornelius.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped 35 times by Canada, has been told he is free to leave the Ligue 1 outfit before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Derek Cornelius has been capped 35 times by Canada. | Getty Images

Rangers are in the market for an experienced centre-half and had previously targeted Chris Mepham and Conor Coady.

It remains to be seen whether a move for Cornelius can be done in time for Sunday’s league match against Celtic.

Striker situation unclear

Celtic striking options remain in a state of flux, with much depending on their pursuit of Anderlecht forward Kasper Dolberg.

Their current No 9 Adam Idah is reported to have agreed terms with English Championship side Swansea City and has passed a medical. However, his move from Celtic cannot be sanctioned until a replacement is found.

Kasper Dolberg is currently at Anderlecht. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark internationalist Dolberg emerged as a potential signing earlier this week, but Celtic remain locked in talks with both the Belgian side and the Dane’s representatives.

Rodgers revealed at his press conference on Friday that should Idah leave, he would want to sign two new strikers.

Celtic bid again for winger

Celtic are also in the market for a new winger and according to reports, they have made an improved bid for Hammarby’s Sebastian Tounekti.

Celtic failed with an opening offer of £2.6m for Tounekti earlier this week, but are understood to have upped the ante over the past 24 hours.

Celtic have made bids for Hammarby's Sebastian Tounekti. | Getty Images

Tounekti, 23, is a Tunisian internationalist capable of playing on either flank and has become one of the Swedish side’s most important players.

His arrival could allow Yang Hjun-jun to depart, as he is wanted by Birmingham City.

Frame set for Dons

Aberdeen are expected to announce the signing of Celtic left-back Mitchell Frame over the weekend after agreeing a deal with Celtic.

Frame is a Scotland Under-19 internationalist and is reported to have been courting interest from English Premier League sides, but Aberdeen have persuaded him that his future lies at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are set to sign Mitchell Frame. | Getty Images

It is claimed Frame has signed a four-year deal with the Dons and has cost them £250,000.

Providing all paperwork is concluded, he could be in line for a debut in Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Falkirk.

Killie keeper on the move

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has joined Danish second-tier side Esbjerg fB on loan until the end of the season.

The Danes say the deal includes an option to sign the 27-year-old former Rangers player in a permanent transfer.

Robby McCrorie has left Kilmarnock for Danish football. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

McCrorie has found himself below both first-choice keeper Max Stryjek and Eddie Beach in the pecking order since Stuart Kettlewell took charge.

He has also fallen out of the Scotland reckoning and will hope to catch manager Steve Clarke’s eye with his performances for Esbjerg.

Wilson leaves Well on loan

Motherwell left-back Ewan Wilson has joined Raith Rovers on a loan deal until January.

The 20-year-old made 39 appearances last season but has only featured in the Premier Sports Cup under Jens Berthel Askou.

Ewan Wilson has left Motherwell for Raith on loan. | Getty Images

“Over the summer, we’ve added more competition in his position and see this as a great opportunity for Ewan to continue his development,” Askou said.

“He’s made his transition into senior football as a promising and talented left back, and we hope that getting more minutes in a very competitive environment will push him to reach the next level.”

Bairns land Swans winger

Falkirk have made their fifth signing of the transfer window after Swansea winger Kyrell Wilson joined on loan for the upcoming season.

Wilson, 20, could make his debut for the Bairns when they take on Aberdeen on Sunday at Pittodrie.

“Now I’m here. It’s a privilege. I want to be playing as much as possible for my development so the best thing is to go on loan,” said Wilson.