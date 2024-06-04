UEFA Euro 2024: start date, how many teams are in Euro 2024, Scotland Euro 2024 fixtures, Euro 2024 Groups
Euro 2024 is just days away and tournament fever is alive and well in Scotland!
Fans have been ticking off the days until the tournament begins ever since qualification to the tournament was achieved last year and it is almost time for them to board the plane to Germany.
Hoping to make the knockout stages of a tournament for the first time in Scotland’s history, thousands of kilt-clad fans are expected to travel to the tournament with tickets completely sold out for all three of the team’s group games.
The 17th edition of the European Championship, it is the fourth time Scotland have taken part. That said, they will be hoping for an improvement on their record of played nine, won two, drawn two and lost five.
So whether you are heading to the tournament next month or simply watching from home, this is everything you need to know about Euro 2024:
Who is the Euro 2024 host?
The 17th UEFA European Championships will be hosted by three-time winners Germany and will take place across 10 different stadiums.
The first major tournament held in Germany since the 2006 World Cup, the games will be played in the following locations: Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.
Euro 2024 Groups, how many teams are at Euro 2024
There are just two home nations that have qualified for the summer tournament - Scotland and England. In total there are 28 teams competing at the Euros across six groups of four.
Here are the groups for the tournament:
Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
UEFA Euro 2024 start date, when does Euro 2024 begin?
The tournament will begin on Friday 14 June 2024 in Munich with tournament hosts Germany facing Scotland. The game will kick off at 8pm BST and takes place at the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich. The group stages will last until Wednesday 26 June 2024.
The tournament lasts for exactly one month with the final set to take place on Sunday 14 July 2024 at the Olympiastadion in the German capital of Berlin.
Scotland Euro 2024 fixtures
For the first time since the World Cup in France back in 1998, it will be Scotland that will kick off the tournament on June 14. Here are the dates, times and locations of Scotland’s group fixtures.
- June 14 - Germany vs Scotland, 8pm (Munich)
- June 19 - Scotland vs Switzerland, 8pm (Cologne)
- June 23 - Scotland vs Hungary, 8pm (Stuttgart)
