With Euro 2024 edging closer, Tartan Army fans are counting down the days until they can roar their nation on against tournament host Germany on June 14.

The distant sound of passports, toothbrushes and kilts being packed into suitcases can already be heard in the distance as the thousands of travelling Tartan Army fans get ready to take over Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart in June.

Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time after an outstanding qualifying campaign that saw them defeat to likes of Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Nations such as France, England and Portugal are all heading to the tournament as big favourites alongside a number of other countries who will now feel it is their time for a shot at glory. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . England - 3/1 The Three Lions are the current favourites with odds of 3/1. Photo Sales

2 . France - 4/1 Kylian Mbappe and World Cup finalists France are next on the list. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Germany - 9/2 The host nation are one of the big favourites to win Euro 2024 and are seeing their odds drop as we edge closer to the competition. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales