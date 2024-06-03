3 . Jude Bellingham (England) - €9.5 million

He's won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in his debut campaign at Real Madrid. Bellingham is quite simply the most in-form player on the planet at the moment and will be pivotal to any success England have at the tournament. He's expensive for a midfielder, but you simply have to include him in your fantasy squad - especially with the Three Lions big favourites to win their group. Photo: Getty Images