With a number of top European stars available to pick and a budget of €100 million, ensuring you pick right players is paramount to the household bragging rights!
So, if you’re starting to build your fantasy team but struggling to narrow down where to spend big, and where to save, who to pick in your engine room and who to leave out, then you’ve come to the right place.
Here is our list of top midfielders to fit each budget that we believe will grab you points throughout the group stage.
1. Florian Wirtz (Germany) - €7.5 million
Considering the campaign the midfielder has just had with Bayer Leverkusen, his price is pretty low. He had 11 goals and 11 assists for Xabi Alonso's team last season in the Bundesliga and, with Germany favourites to win their group, he could bring in vital points without spending too much. Photo: Getty Images
2. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) - €8.5 million
Another nation expected to top their group is Portugal. You could spend big on Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Bruno Fernandes for your fantasy squad. However, with 15 goal contributions in Manchester City’s recent title winning season - is the bigger bargain is the Cityzen’s playmaker? He costs less than both at just €8.5 million. Photo: Getty Images
3. Jude Bellingham (England) - €9.5 million
He's won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in his debut campaign at Real Madrid. Bellingham is quite simply the most in-form player on the planet at the moment and will be pivotal to any success England have at the tournament. He's expensive for a midfielder, but you simply have to include him in your fantasy squad - especially with the Three Lions big favourites to win their group. Photo: Getty Images
4. Xavi Simons (Netherlands) - €7 million
Like Wirtz, this young Dutch playmaker has enjoyed a monumental season in the Bundesliga. The Red Bull Leipzig loanee is a bargain in comparison to other midfielders. He contributed to 19 goals in 32 games on loan to the German outfit last season and costs less than the likes of James Maddison and Leandro Trossard. Get him in your squad. Photo: Getty Images