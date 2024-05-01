With just a few weeks to go until Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign against Germany, excitement for the tournament is reaching fever pitch.

Thousands of Tartan Army fans will head to Europe in June in the hope that Steve Clarke’s side can make it to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Many of the travelling fans have already began picking the 26 players they feel should make the plane too.

Lewis Ferguson has been ruled out with a season-ending knee injury, while Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley and Nathan Patterson are all doubts for Euro 2024, which leaves a number of fringe players sweating on their inclusion.

However, who would make the squad based if it was based on their average player ratings from this year? According to FotMob player rating’s, these 26 players are who should be included in Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024 - with a number of shock inclusions.

GK: Zander Clark The Hearts 'keeper has the joint highest average rating of all the Scotland goalkeepers and would make the squad with an average rating of 6.77. He has conceded 32 goals and kept a clean sheet in 15 games this term.

GK: Angus Gunn Firmly established as Scotland's number one, it is highly likely Gunn will go to the Euros. He has the same average rating of as Zander Clark with 6.77 and has kept 11 clean sheets in 39 games.

GK: Liam Kelly Taking Scotland's third goalkeeping slot would be Motherwell's number one. He is included with an average rating of 6.49. A rating that beats Craig Gordon despite Kelly having played many more games. Has only kept three clean sheets in the league this year though.