Euro 2024: These are the fan zones to watch matches in Scotland - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee
Scotland supporters are set to flock to Germany in their thousands, as the team prepares to take on the host nation in the opening match of Euro 2024.
But for those who cannot make it all the way to Germany, there are options to still soak in the atmosphere at one of Scotland’s many fan zones. Here is a detailed list of designated fan zones from across the country.
Aberdeen
Bridge Place
All of Scotland’s group stage fixtures will be shown at The Taproom bar, with special guests, DJs and pyrotechnics to feature in celebrations. The venue will host up to 500 people per game.
Glasgow
Barras Art and Design (BaaD)
Barras Art and Design will show all of Scotland’s group stage fixtures on a big screen, with food traders, DJs, controlled pyrotechnics and competitions to add to the fun. Each match will feature analysis from football legends such as Alan McInally and Colin Hendry.
Dalkeith
Kings Park
Scotland’s group stage fixtures will be shown on a big screen, with a bar, street food, funfair rides, beat the goalie competition, face painting, live music and entertainment arranged.
Dundee
Riverside Park
Riverside Park will host Dundee’s largest fan zone, with capacity for up to 5,000 supporters at every group stage fixture. Bands and DJs will entertain fans in the lead-up to kick off.
Casa Bar
A big screen will show all of Scotland’s group stage fixtures in the Nevergate bar Casa’s beer garden, with capacity of up to 100 supporters per game.
Duck Slattery’s Showbar
Duck Slattery’s, which is located inside the Fat Sam’s building, will show Scotland’s opening game versus Germany on the venue’s big screen. Pre-match entertainment will include a live piper and dancers, with face painting available to attendees.
Dunfermline
East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic’s East End Park Stadium will host up to 3,000 people for each of Scotland’s group stage fixtures. Food trucks, a fully licensed bar, entertainment, and activities will add to the matchday experience.
Dumfries
Loreburn Hall
A big screen will show Scotland’s opening group stage fixture versus Germany on Friday, June 14. Live music, DJs and special guest Frank McAvennie will entertain fans in the lead-up to the match.
Perth
Cherrybank Inn
The Perth Bar will be showing Scotland’s opening game on a large outdoor screen, with tables of 12 available for groups. The pre-match build up will be managed by a live DJ.
Newport
David Anderson Marina
Newport-based supporters can enjoy the opening game of the tournament at a fan zone on the banks of the River Tay, organised by the DJ collective Le Freak and Friends. German food stalls will provide attendees with a taste of the host nation.
Kilmarnock
Ayrshire Athletics arena
The arena will show Scotland’s opening fixture versus Germany on Friday, June 14. The game will be shown on a big screen, with pre-match music, a kids zone, and bagpipes.
Irvine
The Portal
The Portal venue will show Scotland’s opening game versus Germany on Friday, June 14. Hot catering, a bar and confectionary will be available at the event, and tickets are free, but limited.
Largs
Vikingar
Scotland’s second group stage fixture versus Switzerland on Wednesday, June 19 will be shown at the Vikingar visitor’s center. Hot catering, a bar and confectionary will be available at the event. Tickets are free, but limited.
Cumbernauld
Broadwood stadium
Broadwood stadium will show Scotland’s opening group stage fixture versus Germany on June 14, along with the team’s final group stage fixture versus Hungary on June 23. Live entertainment will be included, along with a free family fun zone.
