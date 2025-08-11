Lennon Miller update with Scotland star 'set for medical' as transfer and sell-on fee revealed

The Scotland international is edging towards a summer departure from Motherwell

Scotland international Lennon Miller is edging closer to a departure from Motherwell this month after he was spotted travelling to Italy on Mondau morning to undergo a medical with Serie A outfit Udinese.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Fir Park outfit are close to finalising an agreement which will see Jens Berthel Askou’s side pick up a club record fee for the teenage midfielder, who is out of contract next summer.

The 18-year-old is currently Scottish football’s hottest property and has been linked to several clubs across Europe throughout the summer, with fellow Italian clubs Fiorentina, Torino, and Bologna said to be keen on securing the player, while Celtic are known to be long-term admirers of the talented youngster. It has also been reported that Ipswich Town had launched an official bid in recent weeks.

The first club to lodge an official bid for his services back in January, Udinese’s offer of £2.5million for Miller was rejected, but the clubs reopened talks over the weekend after The Italians launched an improved bid of £4.5million, with a sell-on fee set to be included as part of any transfer, based on future performances and achievements at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Miller was lauded for his mature display on his first start for Scotland in June, providing an assist in the 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein. His father, Lee - himself a former Scotland international - also backed his son in a move abroad as recently as last month, saying: “He's mature enough to go and kick on in his career and he needs to do that himself. I'm more confident that he would go over there [Italy] and thrive. I think it would take his game to another level. That's the way he plays. He organises, and he takes the ball under pressure. It was proud for me as a dad watching it, seeing him being himself and not changing for anyone."

Scotland boss Steve Clarke also recently admitted he envisions him following in the footsteps of players like Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson, but stressed that whether he goes abroad, or not, that “the most important thing for any young player is to play,” adding that he wants Miller to “go somewhere he's going to get minutes and develop.”

Left out of Motherwell’s squad for the 0-0 draw with St Mirren at the weekend, ‘Well head coach Berthel Askou said: “It’s not a secret that things are going on in the background and we know he’s been out for four weeks, so how much risk are you willing to take on a player like him, in that situation. The decision was that we kept him out of it. There’s nothing I can tell you, I haven’t heard any updates.”