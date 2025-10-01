“He deserves...": £8m Scotland striker ends 1,151 day wait to fire timely reminder to Steve Clarke

The Scotland international has started the season in good form in the EFL Championship.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forgotten Scotland striker Ross Stewart issued head coach Steve Clarke a timely reminder of his talents after bagging a stunning double for Southampton in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Championship on Tuesday night.

The two-cap Scotland star has started the Saints’ last two games as he continues to step up his return to full fitness following almost two years of injury hell, and scored twice to help end Southampton's six-game winless streak at Bramall Lane on an action-packed night for the former Ross County man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an £8million move from Sunderland in September 2023, the 6ft 5in striker struggled with injuries in his first two seasons at Southampton, making only two starts. Now fit, he’s already played more minutes than the previous two campaigns combined and has rewarded head coach Will Still’s faith with the match-winning goals against the Blades.

Scotland international Ross Stewart scored his first goals of the season for Southampton on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

His first brace since a 3-2 win over Bristol City with former club Sunderland 1,151 days ago, Still praised the attitude of the 29-year-old striker, and hopes his injury nightmare is now finally behind him. “He deserves that more than a lot of people,” said Still. “I got to the club and was aware of his physical status and the troubles that he'd been through. So we had a long sit-down with the performance staff, the medical staff, to make sure we got it right. Towards the end of last season, he'd started to reappear.

"He actually played well against Arsenal when I came and watched [in the final game of last season]. It was just a question of getting him 100% fit, and comfortable with his own body, without overthinking everything. I'm delighted for him, I'm delighted for the team. It's not just the goals that he put in tonight, it's also that commitment and the energy levels that he brings.”

Trailing to a first-half goal from Tyrese Campbell, the Irvine-born forward won a penalty in first-half injury time, only for his strike partner Adam Armstrong to blaze over the bar. However, the visitors equalised in the 51st minute when an Armstrong header from Ryan Manning's corner pinged off the crossbar, leaving Stewart to drill home the rebound into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart then flipped the game on its head with a sensational solo strike just seven minutes later, turning away from two defenders 25 yards from goal, before unleashing an angled drive beyond Michael Cooper's top right-hand corner. Chris Wilder’s side thought they had equalised in the final minute through Sydie Peck, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Southampton's keeper Alex McCarthy. The win moves the Saints into 14th position, trailing the playoff positions by just three points in the EFL Championship.

“It feels very good, it’s very pleasing personally and for the team,” said Stewart. “I’m delighted to get the win, and from a personal point of view delighted to come through another 80, 85 minutes. It’s been a long time since I’ve played two games in three days, so to come through unscathed personally is just as pleasing as the two goals. Every goal is important in this league. The first one is more of a striker’s goal, trying to sniff out a chance in a crowded area, and the second one has just opened up for me nicely.”