Clarke names squad for key October World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been recalled to the Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus at Hampden.

Gordon, 42, has not played a minute of first-team football for Hearts this season due to neck and hamstring injuries, but is now back in full training and has been selected by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke for the next tranche of matches for the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 81 times by Scotland, Gordon was Scotland’s No 1 during the Nations League campaign and made his last appearance in a play-off against Greece back in March. He comes in for his clubmate Zander Clark, who has lost his place in the Hearts team to Alexander Schwolow, and will compete with the current holder of the gloves Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly for a place in the team.

Craig Gordon is back in the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

Clarke has also dropped right-back Max Johnston and centre-half Dominic Hyam from the group and is operating with a reduced 23-man squad in comparison to the last international break.

There is no place for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland or Middlesbrough hitman Tommy Conway despite their strong starts to the season, while Hibs’ Kieron Bowie keeps his place alongside fellow strikers Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and George Hirst.

Scotland currently sit second in Group C following a 0-0 draw in Denmark and a 2-0 win over Belarus in Hungary earlier this month. They welcome Greece to Hampden on Thursday, October 8 followed by a another home match against Belarus on Sunday, October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top team in the group qualify directly for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the second-placed team will enter the play-offs, which are due to be played in March.

The draw for the World Cup takes place on December 5 in Washington DC.

Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Udinese).