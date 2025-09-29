Scotland head coach Steve Clarke gives the thumbs-up after the 0-0 draw with Denmark.placeholder image
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke gives the thumbs-up after the 0-0 draw with Denmark. | PA

10 players Steve Clarke could bring into his Scotland squad - including key Hearts duo, wildcard striker

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 09:21 BST

Scotland take on Greece and Belarus in key World Cup qualifiers

Scotland return to international action next month as they look to continue their strong start to the World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park.

With four points collected from their opening two World Cup qualifying games against Denmark and Belarus in September, Scotland and their supporters are gaining belief that they can finally end their 28-year exile from the tournament.

Scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, fans will soon discover the squad Steve Clarke has picked, with a number of players hoping they have done enough to warrant a maiden call-up, or recall, ahead of next month’s double header. But which Scottish stars have put their name in the frame for October’s World Cup qualifying squad?

Here, The Scotsman take a look at 10 players who may have entered Clarke’s thinking ahead of the squad announcement.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

A first choice for Scotland heading into last year's Euros, his red card against Germany has resulted in him dropping down the pecking order, and eventually falling out of the squad altogether. He's enjoyed a strong start in the MLS with LAFC and will be hoping he’s given Steve Clarke a timely reminder of his talents.

1. Ryan Porteous - LAFC

A first choice for Scotland heading into last year's Euros, his red card against Germany has resulted in him dropping down the pecking order, and eventually falling out of the squad altogether. He's enjoyed a strong start in the MLS with LAFC and will be hoping he’s given Steve Clarke a timely reminder of his talents. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Dundee man has started well at Easter Road, and almost instantly became one of David Gray's key men. With an ability to play at full-back, or central midfield, the versatile 22-year-old has a chance of being named in Scotland squad.

2. Josh Mulligan - Hibs

The former Dundee man has started well at Easter Road, and almost instantly became one of David Gray's key men. With an ability to play at full-back, or central midfield, the versatile 22-year-old has a chance of being named in Scotland squad. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has been a key figure in Hearts' rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership after signing on loan from Oxford United in the summer. A threat in both boxes, his sole Scotland appearance came back in 2019 during a 6-0 win over San Marino. His early-season form at Tynecastle, coupled with Steve Clarke's lack of strength at centre-back, means he's got an outside chance of a call-up.

3. Stuart Findlay - Hearts

Has been a key figure in Hearts' rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership after signing on loan from Oxford United in the summer. A threat in both boxes, his sole Scotland appearance came back in 2019 during a 6-0 win over San Marino. His early-season form at Tynecastle, coupled with Steve Clarke's lack of strength at centre-back, means he's got an outside chance of a call-up. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
His decision to leave Kilmarnock in order to move to Romania in the summer has paid dividends so far, with five goal contributions in 11 games for Dinamo București. While his inclusion would be a surprise, there are plenty of reasons to pick him. Still just 27, he's in his prime, creating goals, and fighting for a league title.

4. Danny Armstrong - Dinamo București

His decision to leave Kilmarnock in order to move to Romania in the summer has paid dividends so far, with five goal contributions in 11 games for Dinamo București. While his inclusion would be a surprise, there are plenty of reasons to pick him. Still just 27, he's in his prime, creating goals, and fighting for a league title. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSteve ClarkeGreeceBelarusDenmark
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice