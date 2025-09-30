Defender fits certain category for Scotland boss

Steve Clarke has claimed he will never agree with Scotland fans who insist Grant Hanley is not Scotland quality after the defender was named in his latest squad to face Greece and Belarus.

For once, there were few complains about the Hibs player’s inclusion. The 33-year-old was a standout performer in the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the last international window and has since established himself in the Easter Road defence, earning man of the match in the weekend’s goalless draw with Celtic.

Even when he hasn’t been playing regularly at his club, Clarke has tended to keep faith with the defender. The manager did, however, leave him out of the starting XI to face Belarus in the 2-0 win that means Scotland go into the next games sitting second in their World Cup qualifying group.

Grant Hanley remains a key part of the Scotland set-up under Steve Clarke. | SNS Group

Hanley is likely to return against Greece next week, which will be his 64th cap. If he plays in the next two games, he will equal fellow centre half Willie Miller’s number of Scotland appearances – 65.

“I’ve always liked Grant!” said Clarke. “I know what he brings, I know how good of a defender he is, I know how good he is within the squad.

“I'm sure the people at Hibs are finding out what a good guy he is to have in the dressing room and what a good guy he is to have on the pitch. In terms of his performances for Hibs, no surprise to me."

Clarke not worried by fans’ views on Hanley

Clarke stressed that he will never be influenced by supporter opinion when naming squads and teams. He was asked whether fans’ criticism of his loyalty towards Hanley worried him.

"Do I understand the fans? Not always!” he said. “Certainly not in that. I've got a certain bit of experience in the game over a number of years. I think you recognise what players bring to you and sometimes it's not obvious to people outside your group or your camp or your club or whatever you are.

“Sometimes you get the steady players that play week in, week out for your club or for your international squad that don't grab the headlines, but as a manager or a coach, you always appreciate what they bring to the group. Grant would certainly be in that category.”

Lawrence Shankland remains on the outside looking in when it comes to Scotland. | SNS Group / SFA

Clarke has certainly not listened to fans in the case of Lawrence Shankland and Oli Burke, whose names were absent when his squad was published on Monday morning. Shankland has scored three goals in his last two appearances for league leaders Hearts while Burke recently became the first Scot to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga in Union Berlin’s 4-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Clarke explained that he “didn’t see too much reason to change” the four forwards he picked for the last camp, when Scotland earned four points from six. Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kieron Bowie and George Hirst make up the striker quartet again. He explained that, because it is a home double header, bringing in reinforcements is easier should any be required.

Clarke also revealed that there had been no contact with Celtic over Kieran Tierney's inclusion. The left back is still returning to full fitness following an injury disrupted few years at Arsenal and did not feature at all in his side’s meeting with Hibs on Saturday. He also withdrew from the last Scotland squad due to injury.