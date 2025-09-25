"I felt like...": £8.5m hitman delivers transfer confession after Celtic's deadline-day chase

The former Celtic transfer target has lifted the lid on the deadline day chase for his signature.

Danish international Kasper Dolberg has opened up on the deadline day drama that saw him opt for a move to Ajax over Celtic, admitting his desperation to return to the Johan Cruyff Arena meant the Scottish champions stood little chance of signing him.

The Silkeborg-born striker was heavily linked to Celtic in the final days of the transfer window as a replacement for Adam Idah, who joined Swansea City, with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers thought to be keen on bringing the Danish international to the club in order to add strength to his forward line.

However, on the final day of the window, it became clear that Dolberg had his heart set on a move to Amsterdam, where he had previously scored 33 goals between 2015 and 2019. A deal worth a reported £8.5million was then agreed between Anderlecht and Ajax in the final hours of the transfer window, leaving Celtic disappointed. Rodgers ended up striking a deal to sign free agent Kelechi Iheanacho to reinforce their frontline, shortly after the window closed.

Celtic agreed a deal for Kelechi Iheanacho after failing in their efforts to land Kasper Dolberg.
Celtic agreed a deal for Kelechi Iheanacho after failing in their efforts to land Kasper Dolberg. | AP

With the striker now back in the red and white of his beloved Ajax, the 27-year-old has lifted the lid on the reasons he wanted an emotional reunion with the iconic Dutch side, and why it meant the Hoops were unable to convince him to make the switch to Parkhead.

“I loved Brussels,” he told Algemeen Dagblad. “My wife might even have wanted to stay, but I know Amsterdam. It’s more beautiful, a different culture too. Although I left with a double [in his first spell], I felt like I hadn’t finished a lot of things at the time. If I had the choice, I might have stayed another year. It wasn’t that the club pushed me away, but it was difficult for me to get the minutes I wanted. I missed everything. It sounds cliché, but it’s only when you’re gone that you realise what you no longer have.”

The 56-cap international played the first 45 minutes of football since his return in the 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven at the weekend, and he could now be set for an extended run in the Ajax first team after head coach John Heitinga revealed key striker Wout Weghorst could be forced to spend some time on the treatment table after picking up a back injury. "He [Weghorst] took a knock to his back against PEC Zwolle,” said Heitinga, “He was able to hold on against Inter on Wednesday, but then he started experiencing discomfort again in training. Wout will be examined on Monday. We'll know more then.”

