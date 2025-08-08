Ready to build your Fantasy Premier League team ahead of the new season, but not sure which strikers to include in your forward line? Don’t worry, because we’re going to be providing you our top tips for which strikers should be included in your squad.

With a host of top quality goal-scorers to pick from, ensuring you pick the best three frontmen possible will be essential for FPL glory come May - especially when you are limited to a budget of only €100 million.

Have you began to pick your team, and are feeling unsure if you should spent big, or go and grab a bargain in order to spend elsewhere? Have a forward in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your bench options? Splashed the cash Mohamed Salah on and need a cheaper alternative marksman to even it out?

We’ve got you covered with a full list of the best forwards to fit every budget ahead of the 25/26 curtain raiser next weekend.

1 . Joao Pedro (Chelsea) - £7.5million Scored 10 goals for Brighton last season prior to his summer move to Chelsea, where he has already started well, scoring three goals in their FIFA World Club Cup success in June. At £7.5million, he's significantly cheaper than some other 'top six' strikers, yet remains one of the division's most deadly marksmen. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson (West Ham United) - £6million A calculated risk which could pay dividends, with a bit of luck. The ex-Newcastle United striker is an experienced goal-getter that knows where the net is. His problem? Injuries. At such a low cost, Wilson could be worth the risk if he stays fit - and if he doesn't? You can also transfer him out at a later date. | Stu Forster Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Danny Welbeck (Brighton) - £6.5million The veteran striker hit double figures for the Seagulls last season, and appears to be having a bit of an Indian summer at the AMEX Stadium. A reliable, inexpensive striker that could end up a FPL bargain come the end of the campaign. | BHAFC Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales