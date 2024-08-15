Looking to get involved with Fantasy Premier League this season, but not sure which players to transfer into your squad? Don’t worry, because we’re going to be providing you our top tips for which strikers should be included in your squad.

There are plenty of top quality goal-scorers to pick from, however, when you are limited to a budget of €100 million, ensuring you pick the best three strikers possible will be essential to your squads FPL glory come May.

Have you started to build your team and are unsure if you should spent big, or grab a bargain? Have a forward in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your alternative options? Splashed cash on Erling Haaland on and need a good marksman to even it out?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a full list of the best forwards to fit every budget ahead of the 24/25 curtain raiser this weekend.

1 . Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) - £7.5million At the price, Gapko represents a low risk high reward budget option. He scored a pretty solid 106 points in FPL last season, but could go on to be even better after his free-scoring Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands. At the price, he is a smart option for your third striker.

2 . Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - £9million With Haaland priced at a gobsmacking £15million, the sensible man's option as his main striker this year is England hero Watkins, who is priced a whopping £6million cheaper despite outscoring the Norwegian last season. With 19 goals and 13 assists at Villa Park last season, few defenders could get near him and, after his dream strike against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, he will enter the EPL season with even more confidence. Get him signed.

3 . Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) - £8.5million The tall Swedish forward has been eyed by a number of the top English Premier League sides for a reason - he is lethal in front of goal. His goals to games ratio last season was superb, hitting 21 goals in 30 games, yet he is priced reasonably considering his consistency.