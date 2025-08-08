'The best': Ex-Rangers hero lands verdict on Ibrox new boys - and names Celtic star they must look to emulate
Kris Boyd believes Rangers’ new signings are already proving they have what it takes to be successful at Ibrox, though the club have been warned they still “desperately” need to add to the squad before the transfer window shuts.
Head coach Russell Martin has made nine additions already this summer, bringing in Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman, but the incoming must not stop there, according to former Rangers favourite Boyd, who has pinpointed two problem areas the club must address before the September 1 deadline.
“Gassama has the best of the lot so far,” Boyd told BestBettingSites.com. “He’s shown in two European games already that he’s got something. Two goals, two great finishes. I think on Saturday, you could tell that he needs games to develop, but he looks like a potential star signing for Rangers. I think he has a great future ahead of him if he stays focused.
“Djiga, who came in from Wolves, has also impressed me a lot, so there are a couple of players who have already shown they have what it takes to be successful in a short period. But they’re going to be judged on winning trophies. You look at Antman, you'd imagine that he’ll be someone who they would like to come in for maybe a season, two seasons and try and move them on.
“Celtic have done that really well, in that bracket of players between 22 and 25, and get them in for a couple of seasons, get them European football and then move them on for big money. I think Rangers are trying to adopt that style, but it's a lot easier to do it when you're winning like Celtic. Rothwell comes in, and he's got experience. There are players within that Rangers working environment who are experienced. But, I think you have to find that balance.”
However, while Boyd believes his former team is doing the right thing by adopting a similar transfer model to their fierce rivals, he believes they must also take inspiration from how they integrate the talented young players with the more experienced pros within the squad.
“Rangers do need experience in their team,” said Boyd. “Rothwell’s come in, and he's got experience. There are players within that Rangers working environment who are experienced. But I think you have to find that balance. Celtic have got that, and the spine of a team has always been experienced. You look at Callum McGregor in the middle of the pitch, someone who drives standards every single day.
“I think they need to get a striker in, regardless of whether Igamane and Dessers both stay. There’s a real dearth of goal scorers. That’s why Rangers will not be keen to let Dessers go. But if he does depart, then Rangers will need someone who can come in and hit the ground running.
“Danilo has started a couple of games, but he came in for £5million a couple of years back and I think he’s been a disappointment. He’s had a decent pre-season under his belt at last, which might help, but I am not convinced he can be the focal point for Rangers. They’ve been OK, but the central role for Rangers is missing someone who can make the shirt their own.
“Russell will be looking at his players in training, desperately trying to work out who will lead the line for him for the big matches, like on Tuesday. You need to know your first-choice striker and your first-choice keeper; those are the two most important positions on the pitch.”
