The ex-Rangers striker has shared his thoughts on the Ibrox club’s summer business.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd believes Rangers’ new signings are already proving they have what it takes to be successful at Ibrox, though the club have been warned they still “desperately” need to add to the squad before the transfer window shuts.

Head coach Russell Martin has made nine additions already this summer, bringing in Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman, but the incoming must not stop there, according to former Rangers favourite Boyd, who has pinpointed two problem areas the club must address before the September 1 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gassama has the best of the lot so far,” Boyd told BestBettingSites.com. “He’s shown in two European games already that he’s got something. Two goals, two great finishes. I think on Saturday, you could tell that he needs games to develop, but he looks like a potential star signing for Rangers. I think he has a great future ahead of him if he stays focused.

Rangers new signing Nasser Djiga has settled in well during the opening weeks of the season. | SNS Group

“Djiga, who came in from Wolves, has also impressed me a lot, so there are a couple of players who have already shown they have what it takes to be successful in a short period. But they’re going to be judged on winning trophies. You look at Antman, you'd imagine that he’ll be someone who they would like to come in for maybe a season, two seasons and try and move them on.

“Celtic have done that really well, in that bracket of players between 22 and 25, and get them in for a couple of seasons, get them European football and then move them on for big money. I think Rangers are trying to adopt that style, but it's a lot easier to do it when you're winning like Celtic. Rothwell comes in, and he's got experience. There are players within that Rangers working environment who are experienced. But, I think you have to find that balance.”

However, while Boyd believes his former team is doing the right thing by adopting a similar transfer model to their fierce rivals, he believes they must also take inspiration from how they integrate the talented young players with the more experienced pros within the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rangers do need experience in their team,” said Boyd. “Rothwell’s come in, and he's got experience. There are players within that Rangers working environment who are experienced. But I think you have to find that balance. Celtic have got that, and the spine of a team has always been experienced. You look at Callum McGregor in the middle of the pitch, someone who drives standards every single day.

“I think they need to get a striker in, regardless of whether Igamane and Dessers both stay. There’s a real dearth of goal scorers. That’s why Rangers will not be keen to let Dessers go. But if he does depart, then Rangers will need someone who can come in and hit the ground running.

“Danilo has started a couple of games, but he came in for £5million a couple of years back and I think he’s been a disappointment. He’s had a decent pre-season under his belt at last, which might help, but I am not convinced he can be the focal point for Rangers. They’ve been OK, but the central role for Rangers is missing someone who can make the shirt their own.