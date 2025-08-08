Best Fantasy Football 2025 team names: Here are 50 of the funniest FPL team names for the 25/26 season
The English Premier League is just a week away from returning, and supporters across the country are slowly beginning to build their Premier League Fantasy Football league squads for the new campaign.
Set to begin with a clash between reigning champions Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night, many fans are piecing together their own title-winning team to take the family WhatsApp bragging rights in their own mini-fantasy leagues. However, while the season is a marathon, not a sprint, a good start is essential.
While having a dynamic, point-scoring, all-conquering team is what it’s all about, getting that perfect, pun-tastic team name is often the most important part of confirming your fantasy squad for the upcoming year. What’s the point in winning a league with a boring team name?
But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not, as we have put together a list of the best fantasy football team names for the upcoming season.
How do I play Fantasy Premier League?
That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.
What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?
Choose a squad of 15 players from the English Premier League with a budget of £100 million. You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. However, the rules state you must only select a maximum of three players from a single team.
Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.
Here are the 50 funniest and best Fantasy Football team names:
ThomastheFrankEngine
Palmer Violets
Bacuna Mateta
Dude Where’s Micah?
Expected Toulousse
The Neville Wears Prada
Cirkin O’Nien to Five
Gilmour Girls
McGinn And Tonic
Boom Xhaka-laka
Botman Begins
Deeney In A Bottle
Werner’s Originals
Signed Sealt Delivered
Areola Grande
Wanyama in pyjamas
Rhythm of Van Dijk
Best Ings In Life Are Free
Backstreet Moyes
Kepa Clean Sheet
Under My Cucurella
Obi Wan-Bissaka
Luke KyleWalker
Lads On Toure
Gangster's Allardyce
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil
Lewis Dunkytown
Slumdog Mignolet
Pain in Dias
Ait Nouri Geller
Lord of the Ings
Absolutely Fabregas
Ake Breaky Heart
Obi 1 Kenobi 0
Dynamo Chicken Kiev
Fiorentina Turner
Pathetico Madrid
Gvardiols Of The Galaxy
Succulent Chinese Dan Neil
TAA Very Much
Sound of the Lloris
Cesc and the City
Neymar Mr. Nice Guy
Zlat’s All Folks
Chiellini Con Carne
Pjanic! At The Disco
The Cesc Pistols
Silence of the Lahms
I Think We’re Alone, Howe
Wirtz Nightmare
Bring Me The Hor-Daizen
