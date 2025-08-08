Here are 50 of the best, and funniest, team names for your 25/26 Premier League Fantasy Football team.

The English Premier League is just a week away from returning, and supporters across the country are slowly beginning to build their Premier League Fantasy Football league squads for the new campaign.

Set to begin with a clash between reigning champions Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night, many fans are piecing together their own title-winning team to take the family WhatsApp bragging rights in their own mini-fantasy leagues. However, while the season is a marathon, not a sprint, a good start is essential.

While having a dynamic, point-scoring, all-conquering team is what it’s all about, getting that perfect, pun-tastic team name is often the most important part of confirming your fantasy squad for the upcoming year. What’s the point in winning a league with a boring team name?

But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not, as we have put together a list of the best fantasy football team names for the upcoming season.

Mohamed Salah is the most expensive player in the FPL this season at £14.5million. Will you include him in your team? | Getty Images/Getty Images For Th

How do I play Fantasy Premier League?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the English Premier League with a budget of £100 million. You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. However, the rules state you must only select a maximum of three players from a single team.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Here are the 50 funniest and best Fantasy Football team names:

ThomastheFrankEngine

Palmer Violets

Bacuna Mateta

Dude Where’s Micah?

Expected Toulousse

The Neville Wears Prada

Cirkin O’Nien to Five

Gilmour Girls

McGinn And Tonic

Boom Xhaka-laka

Botman Begins

Deeney In A Bottle

Werner’s Originals

Signed Sealt Delivered

Areola Grande

Wanyama in pyjamas

Rhythm of Van Dijk

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Backstreet Moyes

Kepa Clean Sheet

Under My Cucurella

Obi Wan-Bissaka

Luke KyleWalker

Lads On Toure

Gangster's Allardyce

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil

Lewis Dunkytown

Slumdog Mignolet

Pain in Dias

Ait Nouri Geller

Lord of the Ings

Absolutely Fabregas

Ake Breaky Heart

Obi 1 Kenobi 0

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Fiorentina Turner

Pathetico Madrid

Gvardiols Of The Galaxy

Succulent Chinese Dan Neil

TAA Very Much

Sound of the Lloris

Cesc and the City

Neymar Mr. Nice Guy

Zlat’s All Folks

Chiellini Con Carne

Pjanic! At The Disco

The Cesc Pistols

Silence of the Lahms

I Think We’re Alone, Howe

Wirtz Nightmare