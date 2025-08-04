Rangers complete signing of 22-cap international who has stat that rivals Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak
Rangers have confirmed the signing of Finland internationalist Oliver Antman on a long-term deal from Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles.
The Scotsman understands that the deal is in the region of £4m and has signed a four-year-contract to become Russell Martin’s ninth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez, Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore.
After confirmation of his transfer to Ibrox, Antman spoke of his delight at signing for Rangers, saying: “I am very excited, it has been a few hectic days but today I will meet the team, so I am excited. When I heard Rangers were interested I was happy as it is a huge club and you don’t get an opportunity like this too often in life.”
The 23-year-old began his professional career at hometown club Tikkurilan Palloseura, and has been capped by Finland 22 times, scoring seven goals in the process. Scouted by Barcelona at the age of just eight, his professional career includes spells at IF Gnistan, FC Nordsjælland and a short loan spell at FC Groningen in 2023.
He moved to Go Ahead Eagles almost a year ago for a reported fee of €1.5m and became a key member of the side that won the KNVB Cup for the first time in their history last season, helping them beat AZ Alkmaar on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. Involved in 13 goals (5 goals, 8 assists) since December 2024, he has been one of Europe’s most productive players during that period, behind only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Ousmane Dembélé in goal contributions across top leagues.
Head coach Martin echoed the player’s delight at the signing, saying: “He is a player we have followed closely and his versatility attacking qualities will add a new dimension to our squad. He is hungry to learn, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can have this season and in the future at Rangers.”
Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “Oliver is an exciting talent who has demonstrated great technical ability and maturity at a young age. He has gained valuable experience, playing both domestically and internationally, and I am excited to see him play in this squad. We are confident he can make a significant contribution here and play a key role in the squad moving forward.”
