Jamie Vardy made his usual ‘quiet’ entrance, Manchester United nabbed a last minute winner and Bukayo Saka is leading the Arsenal title charge. The more things change, the more they stay the same. But the most important thing is the English Premier League (EPL) is back - and so to is Fantasy Premier League!

Ahead of last week’s season opener, we provided your with a list of point-scoring defenders, clean sheet collecting ‘keepers and scintillating strikers we thought could kick-off your season with a bang, and we’re back again for game week 2 to provide you with our top tips and FPL suggestions.

Whether you started the new FPL season like a train and sit top of the tree, or need to some squad surgery in order to claw back an early deficit, we’ve got all the top transfer tips to ensure you can regain the bragging rights in the friends and family WhatsApp group chat.

Who will offer the best value this week? Here are the 8 players we recommend you must transfer in your fantasy team this week. Don’t forget, the deadline to make these changes is 11am on August 24.

1 . Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - £4.5million Sanchez appears to have won the race to be Chelsea's number one this season after starting the weekend defeat to Manchester City. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back this weekend and face a Wolves side that have scored just three goals in their last six competitive games. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Adama Traore (Fulham) - £5million Fulham's attacking options are most definitely worth a look this week, as they prepare to face Leicester City at home. They looked dangerous in last week's late defeat to Manchester United and have scored eight goals in their last five EPL games. Traore is good value at the price. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) - £5.5million The game between Fulham and the Foxes could provide plenty of goals, and the Ghanaian international offers a bargain midfield option to transfer into your team this week. He grabbed eight FPL points against Spurs and created three big chances upon his side's return to the EPL. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales