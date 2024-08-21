Jamie Vardy made his usual ‘quiet’ entrance, Manchester United nabbed a last minute winner and Bukayo Saka is leading the Arsenal title charge. The more things change, the more they stay the same. But the most important thing is the English Premier League (EPL) is back - and so to is Fantasy Premier League!
Whether you started the new FPL season like a train and sit top of the tree, or need to some squad surgery in order to claw back an early deficit, we’ve got all the top transfer tips to ensure you can regain the bragging rights in the friends and family WhatsApp group chat.
Who will offer the best value this week? Here are the 8 players we recommend you must transfer in your fantasy team this week. Don’t forget, the deadline to make these changes is 11am on August 24.
1. Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - £4.5million
Sanchez appears to have won the race to be Chelsea's number one this season after starting the weekend defeat to Manchester City. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back this weekend and face a Wolves side that have scored just three goals in their last six competitive games. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Adama Traore (Fulham) - £5million
Fulham's attacking options are most definitely worth a look this week, as they prepare to face Leicester City at home. They looked dangerous in last week's late defeat to Manchester United and have scored eight goals in their last five EPL games. Traore is good value at the price. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images
3. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) - £5.5million
The game between Fulham and the Foxes could provide plenty of goals, and the Ghanaian international offers a bargain midfield option to transfer into your team this week. He grabbed eight FPL points against Spurs and created three big chances upon his side's return to the EPL. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) - £5.5million
There's an argument to say he simply has to be picked based on his point scoring ability last year. He's already the top scoring defender in 24/25 after scoring against Leicester City on Monday night. Spurs face tough games against Arsenal and Newcastle United in the coming weeks, so will aim to secure a big three points against Everton this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Porro will be pivotal to their attacking play and is great option if you need a point-scoring defender. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images