Canadian signs on for another year at Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Hoilett has been hailed a Hibs “role-model” after signing a new one-year deal that will see him remain with the club until the summer of 2026.

The 35-year-old Canada winger joined the Easter Road club on a one-year contract from Aberdeen last summer and contributed four goals and five assists in 30 appearances to help Hibs secure third place in the William Hill Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs gave Hoilett time to come to a decision and he has now rejoined his team-mates in the Netherlands training camp as head coach David Gray prepares his squad for the new season.

Junior Hoilett has signed a one-year contract extension with Hibs until the summer of 2026. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“We’re delighted that Junior has agreed to stay with us for the upcoming campaign,” Gray said. “He played an important role for us last season both on and off the pitch.

“As a player, he provides us with real quality, composure and calmness. As a person, he’s brilliant with the lads in the dressing room.

“He’s a role model for the younger players and is always willing to share his experiences and expertise with his team-mates. We look forward to working with him over the coming season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Malky Mackay admitted that securing the signature of the experienced Hoillet was a deal worth waiting for.

“We wanted to give Junior as much time as possible to make a decision on his future due to his own personal circumstances,” Mackay stated.

“Junior is a real family man, and we wanted to make sure that not only him, but his family were settled and comfortable as well.

“As well as being a top professional, he’s a really good person and his role within our squad last year can’t be understated. He made a positive difference to our team on the pitch and our squad off it.