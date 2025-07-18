What channel is Stirling Albion v Hearts on? TV, live stream details for Premier Sports Cup clash at Forthbank
Hearts can edge closer to sealing a place in the last 16 the Premier Sports Cup this weekend as they travel to Stirling Albion in Group E of the competition.
Derek McInnes’ side have taken two wins from their opening two group games, with wins over Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton putting them top of the group ahead of the visit to Forthbank this weekend.
Hosts Stirling Albion face an early exit from the competition with defeat, however, having lost their opening two games to Dumbarton and Hamilton over the last week. They currently sit rock bottom of Group E.
Here’s everything you need know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash, including how to watch and stream the game live:
Stirling v Hearts match details
- Date and Time: Saturday 19 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm.
- Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Stirling, Scotland.
Stirling v Hearts tickets
Home end tickets remain available for the game, priced at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (over-65 and students) and £7 for children (age 16 and under). Tickets for the Hearts away end are extremely limited, and can be purchased here if anyone remain available leading up to kick-off.
Stirling v Hearts TV channel
The Jambos clash with Stirling Albion in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup clash at the Forthbank Stadium will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service.
If you current do not subscribe the Premier Sports, Hearts are currently offer a promotional deal, which allows you to take out an annual subscription to watch all live coverage and on-demand content for £99, saving almost 50%, when using the code PSCUP25 at checkout. Click here to take advantage of the offer.
Stirling v Hearts live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game will also be streamed live via HeartsTV for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up are available here.
Global coverage
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
- Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
- Italy: Como
- Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
- Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL
- USA: Paramount+
Stirling v Hearts highlights
Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.
Stirling v Hearts referee and match officials
Dan McFarlane has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by Ross Macleod and Sean Carr.
