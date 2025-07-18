Full details ahead of Stirling Albion v Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts can edge closer to sealing a place in the last 16 the Premier Sports Cup this weekend as they travel to Stirling Albion in Group E of the competition.

Derek McInnes’ side have taken two wins from their opening two group games, with wins over Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton putting them top of the group ahead of the visit to Forthbank this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosts Stirling Albion face an early exit from the competition with defeat, however, having lost their opening two games to Dumbarton and Hamilton over the last week. They currently sit rock bottom of Group E.

Here’s everything you need know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash, including how to watch and stream the game live:

Hearts' Elton Kabangu scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup clash against Hamilton. | SNS Group

Stirling v Hearts match details

Date and Time: Saturday 19 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm.

Saturday 19 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm. Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Stirling, Scotland.

Stirling v Hearts tickets

Home end tickets remain available for the game, priced at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (over-65 and students) and £7 for children (age 16 and under). Tickets for the Hearts away end are extremely limited, and can be purchased here if anyone remain available leading up to kick-off.

Stirling v Hearts TV channel

The Jambos clash with Stirling Albion in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup clash at the Forthbank Stadium will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you current do not subscribe the Premier Sports, Hearts are currently offer a promotional deal, which allows you to take out an annual subscription to watch all live coverage and on-demand content for £99, saving almost 50%, when using the code PSCUP25 at checkout. Click here to take advantage of the offer.

Stirling v Hearts live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game will also be streamed live via HeartsTV for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up are available here.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Cosmote Sport 2 HD Italy: Como

Como Liechtenstein: Blue Sport

Blue Sport Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania

Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL

Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL USA: Paramount+

Stirling v Hearts highlights

Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirling v Hearts referee and match officials