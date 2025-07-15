Jambos put one foot in knock-out phase with emphatic win

Hearts flexed their muscles and made a big leap towards the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup with a comfortable Group E 4-0 win over Hamilton Accies at Broadwood Stadium.

In Derek McInnes' second game in charge, Hearts were far too strong for their League One opposition despite the head coach making seven changes to the starting XI that defeated Dunfermline Athletic 4-1 last weekend. Star striker Lawrence Shankland dropped down to the bench but the Jambos did not need him. They were superior in every area of the pitch.

Centre-half Stuart Findlay made his Hearts debut and opened the scoring. There was also a maiden appearance for Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and he set up one of the goals. Another new signing Claudio Braga came off the bench and impressed.

Hearts' Claudio Braga (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 with teammate Cammy Devlin. | SNS Group

Hearts now sit on six points in their pool and are three clear of their nearest challengers. They head to Forthbank Stadium on Saturday to take on Stirling Albion, where a win could secure qualification to the knock-out phase with a game to spare. They conclude their group fixtures next Wednesday at home to Dumbarton.

Optimism has swelled at Hearts over the summer, with the appointment of McInnes, the arrival of Brighton owner Tony Bloom as shareholder and a swathe of new players. McInnes not only made major changes to his team, but he also tried out at a back three. Frankie Kent wore the captain's armband and was a dominant presence, with Alan Forrest at left wing-back. James Wilson and Elton Kabangu led the line.

Just like against the Pars on Saturday, Hearts opened the scoring early. On five minutes, Blair Spittal swung over an inswinging corner kick and Findlay headed home from close range. It was as straightforward a goal as one could score on their debut.

Hearts in total control

Hearts could have put the game to bed within the first 40 minutes but were profligate in front of goal. Kabangu spurned two good chances, the first of which was smartly saved by Jamie Smith, while with the second he delayed shooting too long and the opportunity was lost.

Smith also saved from long-range Calem Nieuwenhof and Spittal strikes, while Kent strode forward unchecked. Urged to shoot, he belted the ball high over Smith's bar and against the leisure centre wall stationed behind it.

Accies tried to compete but could not match Hearts' power and physicality. Beni Baningime pulled the strings in midfield, ably assisted by Nieuwenhof and Spittal. The hosts looked to have held out for a one-goal deficit at the break, but Kabangu would not be denied. A lovely passing move ended with Borchgrevink being slipped down the right flank and his low cross was tapped in by the Belgian.

Two wins out of two for Hearts boss Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

A sleepy second half was awoken by an excellent goal on 69 minutes to put any lingering doubt of the result to bed. Braga tore down the right flank and his low cross was finished from close range by James Wilson for his second goal in as many games.

Braga himself got on the scoresheet on 83 minutes, getting on the end of a Harry Milne cutback and netting via a sizeable deflection. He celebrated with a Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' celebration in front of the adoring travelling Hearts support, who were impressed by his lively cameo.

The other match in Group E finished 1-0 to Dumbarton at home to Stirling Albion.

St Mirren are off the mark

Hearts were not the only Premiership side in action on a busy Tuesday night in the Premier Sports Cup. St Mirren recovered from losing on penalties at the weekend against Arbroath to defeat Forfar Athletic 2-1 at Station Park in Group D. Jayden Richardson and Mikael Mandron got the goals. Elsewhere in the group, Ayr were 6-1 victors over Annan Athletic.

Motherwell's needed a stoppage-time winner from Lucas Fadinger to take down Peterhead 2-1 at Fir Park in Group G, although they are a point behind Morton after their 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Queen's Park thrashed Brechin City 5-0 in Group A to move level with inactive Falkirk, while Cove Rangers also got off the mark with a 1-0 win over Spartans.

St Mirren won at Forfar. | SNS Group

Partick Thistle sit top of Group B after they were 2-0 winners over Stranraer at Firhill. Queen of the South got off the mark with a 4-0 triumph over Edinburgh City, with Reece Lyon netting a hat-trick.

Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians are joint top of Group C after home wins over Montrose (2-1) and Bonnyrigg Rose (3-0) respectively while in Group F, East Kilbride sprung a surprise by winning 4-2 at Raith Rovers. Elsewhere in that pool, Inverness beat Elgin 2-0.