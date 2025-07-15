What channel is Hamilton v Hearts on? TV and live stream details plus team news

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:05 BST
Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup clash between Hamilton and Hearts

The second gameweek of the Premier Sports Cup is pencilled in for this Tuesday and Wednesday, with Hearts back in action as they travel to Hamilton Accies.

Derek McInnes’ Jambos started off their Group E campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, while John Rankin’s Accies were 2-0 victors at Stirling Albion.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hearts started their campaign with a win over Dunfermline.placeholder image
Hearts started their campaign with a win over Dunfermline. | SNS Group

Hamilton v Hearts match details

The Premier Sports Cup Group E match between Hamilton Accies and Hearts takes place on Tuesday, July 15 at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Hamilton v Hearts TV channel

Premier Sports holds the TV rights for the competition, but has decided not to broadcast this match live on the box.

Hamilton v Hearts live stream

Premier Sports will show this game live on its website and also the Premier Player app.

The match will be played at Broadwood.placeholder image
The match will be played at Broadwood. | SNS Group

Hamilton v Hearts team news

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is likely to rotate his team. Defender Stuart Findlay is back from a one-match ban and is set to feature, while Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis could make his debut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hamilton manager John Rankin does not have any fresh injury issues.

Ross Hardie will be in charge of proceedings at Broadwood and will be assisted by Gordon Crawford and Ross Nelson. There is no VAR in operation for this match.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice