What channel is Hamilton v Hearts on? TV and live stream details plus team news
The second gameweek of the Premier Sports Cup is pencilled in for this Tuesday and Wednesday, with Hearts back in action as they travel to Hamilton Accies.
Derek McInnes’ Jambos started off their Group E campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, while John Rankin’s Accies were 2-0 victors at Stirling Albion.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Hamilton v Hearts match details
The Premier Sports Cup Group E match between Hamilton Accies and Hearts takes place on Tuesday, July 15 at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Hamilton v Hearts TV channel
Premier Sports holds the TV rights for the competition, but has decided not to broadcast this match live on the box.
Hamilton v Hearts live stream
Premier Sports will show this game live on its website and also the Premier Player app.
Hamilton v Hearts team news
Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is likely to rotate his team. Defender Stuart Findlay is back from a one-match ban and is set to feature, while Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis could make his debut.
Hamilton manager John Rankin does not have any fresh injury issues.
Ross Hardie will be in charge of proceedings at Broadwood and will be assisted by Gordon Crawford and Ross Nelson. There is no VAR in operation for this match.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.