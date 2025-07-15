Hearts reaction: McInnes hails his labrador, what was 'first class' and transfer update

McInnes pleased as Jambos continue strong start with convincing win over Hamilton

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes hailed his team’s “first-class” approach as they defeated Hamilton Accies 4-0 at Broadwood to maintain their strong start to their Premier Sports Cup Group E campaign.

Following on from last weekend’s 4-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic, Hearts were far too strong for their League One counterparts, with Stuart Findlay, Elton Kabangu, James Wilson and Claudio Braga finding the net in a one-sided encounter.

Hearts could secure qualification for the last 16 if they defeat Stirling Albion at Forthbank on Saturday ahead of their final match at home to Dumbarton next Wednesday and McInnes was delighted with his players’ quality and professionalism.

Derek McInnes revelled in Hearts' 4-0 win over Hamilton Accies. | SNS Group

"Any time you score four goals away from home, you've got to be happy,” said McInnes. "You see a lot of Premiership teams struggle at this stage of the season. We asked our players to be first class with our approach to it and I thought it was.

"We scored from a set play and should have scored two or three more from them. We had three strikers scoring, which is always pleasing. I thought we also looked really solid. Keeping clean sheets is just as pleasing as some of the goals.

"We're not long away from our first Premiership game and it's important we use these games properly. We're getting more confidence and fitness and all in all it was a good night's work."

Braga impresses for Hearts

Portuguese forward Braga caught the eye with his second-half cameo and he celebrated his goal passionately in front of the travelling support - with McInnes revealing that the summer signing from Aalesunds was “very harsh on himself” after his debut against Dunfermline.

“He was very down Sunday, Monday, and I spoke to him tonight,” continued McInnes. “Not about not playing, but just about his general performance on Saturday. I think he'd probably built it up in his head about how he wanted that first game to go, and in his eyes, it didn't play out exactly how he wanted it.

“He is a crowd-pleaser; he's like a wee labrador, isn't he, running about. And he just loves that affection from his teammates, he loves the affection from the supporters, and he'll work hard to get it.

Claudio Braga scored for Hearts. | SNS Group

“The one thing you can guarantee about him is he's going to work hard in a Hearts shirt. We want more than just the effort; we also need the quality and the goals, and it was good that he managed to play his part in getting himself a goal and then obviously assisting wee James. I thought he was a bright spark when he came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you've got tired defenders, and it's the same for our boys, you've got to be ready for those changes. Most managers will change strikers at some point in the game and defenders have got to be ready for it. And I thought Braga was bright as a button when he came on, really sharp with his work, and good to see him scoring as I said.”