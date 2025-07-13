Hearts reaction: Crisis played down, Celtic trophies spelled out, what Derek McInnes enjoyed

Goalkeeper situation comes under scrutiny following another injury

Derek McInnes has moved to play down fears Hearts could be in the grip of a goalkeeper crisis after Zander Clark was seen receiving treatment before the 4-1 win over Dunfermline in today's opening Premier Sports Cup group stage clash.

The ‘keeper is understood to have hurt a finger but started and then completed the game to no obvious ill-effect. McInnes has already admitted he remains anxious as veteran ‘keeper Craig Gordon continues to receive treatment for a nerve problem. If anything should befall either Clark or deputy Ryan Fulton, it would leave Hearts looking very threadbare in that department ahead of the new league season.

The Tynecastle side got their League Cup campaign off to a good start, thanks to goals from James Wilson, Stephen Kingsley and a double from the penalty spot from returning skipper Lawrence Shankland. Josh Cooper equalised for Dunfermline seven minutes before half time.

Zander Clark receives treatment before Hearts' match with Dunfermline. | SNS Group

According to visiting manager Neil Lennon, who was the target of mostly good-natured barracking from a section of home fans, he felt his side had control of the game between the 30th and 70th minute.

“We looked a little bit spooked and conceded early. And then grew into the game,” he said. As for some of the ribbing from supporters behind him – he flashed up ten fingers at one point, denoting the number of trophies he won as Celtic manager – he said it had been nothing worse than expected.

“It was fine, honestly,” he stressed. “It was all right. I enjoyed today. I really enjoyed the game. I enjoyed being back at Tynecastle - the atmosphere and the occasion was immaculate. The team put up a really good performance for a long period. So, I’m really happy.”

Clark’s situation

McInnes was also content although in addition to the equaliser from Cooper, he could have done without more alarm in the form of Clark’s staved finger. “We strapped it up and he seemed to be alright,” he reported. “I think he got through the game fine, but it wasn't without its scares for a period of time in the warm-up.” Gordon is frantically trying to be fit enough to feature in his own testimonial against Sunderland later this month.

McInnes, meanwhile, was happy to finally make a bow in front of the Hearts supporters over 50 days since being unveiled as manager. “I wanted to enjoy it a bit more, to be honest,” he said. “I want to make sure there's a wee bit more calmness. I liked seeing what we did, they did what was asked of the players a lot of the time.

“When it worked, it worked well in that first 20-25 minutes. I thought we should have been out of sight. It's a better game and a more satisfying game if you can get two and three goals up.

"But we need to know that when the goals don't come, we don't give the other teams any encouragement. I just thought the goal was similar to the goal we lost against St Mirren (in a friendly last week) where we lose it in a bad area and they punished us. It just all seemed a bit too easy. So I didn't enjoy that bit.

