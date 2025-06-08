Craig Gordon believes the appointment of Derek McInnes will see Hearts return to their roots.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes Derek McInnes’ appointment as the new head coach at Tynecastle can help the club rediscover their identity after a challenging 2024/25 campaign.

Ending the season in the bottom six, a difficult start to the season saw head coach Steven Naismith sacked by the club in September. His replacement Neil Critchley lasted just six months in the post though, after being dismissed following a 1-0 home defeat to Dundee in April, leading to the appointment of the experienced former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen boss McInnes last month.

Gordon, 42, will enter his 20th year as a professional next season after putting pen to paper on a one year extension at Hearts last month, and is hopeful that McInnes will take the club back to its roots and mount a challenge for a European place in the season ahead.

Derek McInnes can bring the identity back to Hearts, says veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon. | SNS Group

“I think it’s a really good appointment,” said Gordon. “Exactly what we need. From playing against his teams over the years, it’s always a very difficult match, and I think that’s exactly what the Hearts fans want us to be as well. I’m looking forward to it, I can’t wait for pre-season to begin. We have an awful lot to look forward to. New manager, new players.

“He’s [McInnes] been quite public with what he wants, and how he wants Hearts to be, and what he sees his Hearts team looking like. Getting back to being more aggressive, more physical. It’s what Hearts fans want to see as well. For us to go out and give absolutely everything for the jersey. That’s what him and his coaching staff will instil in the player’s going forward. It’s what the Hearts fans want to see - and above all, we want to be successful.”

On Friday, the club confirmed Gordon will be honoured at Tynecastle with a special testimonial game against his former club Sunderland on July 26, with Hearts supporters likely to be given a glimpse of what to expect from McInnes’ team in the season ahead, alongside an opportunity to celebrate the career of their treasured goalkeeper.

Gordon spent five seasons at the Stadium of Light having joined Sunderland for a British record transfer fee of £9million upon their promotion to the English Premier League back in 2007. A club he still holds affection for, the 81-cap Scotland international was delighted to see his former team promoted back to the top flight of English football last month following their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the EFL Championship play-off final at Wembley, and believes the visiting fans will make for a great atmosphere when they arrive in the capital for his testimonial.

“The away fans from Sunderland are just incredible,” said Gordon. “They’ll probably come here and pack out the whole stand. They’re loud! A fantastic bunch, I fully enjoyed my time at Sunderland. I’m delighted they’re back in the Premier League. It has been a huge battle for them to get there, it’s taken a while. But for everybody, and there’s a still a few of the coaching staff from my time there. So great for everybody there to be a Premier League club again.

“I was still a very young goalkeeper when I signed for Sunderland. Possibly too young to make that jump. The first couple of years, we were probably scrapping to stay in the league and establish ourselves. The work ethic, the never-say-die attitude he [Roy Keane] instilled, there was so many late goals. The togetherness of the group drove us through those difficult moments, which eventually got us enough points to stay in the league.

“Five years in the Premier League, we were never relegated, and had a few seasons around the middle of the league - we could have perhaps done even better. We had some good teams, and good players.

