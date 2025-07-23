Derek McInnes hails Hearts new boys and warns Sunderland to expect 'proper match'

Jambos ease into Premier Sports Cup last 16

Hearts manager Derek McInnes hailed the impact of his new signings after a place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup was secured with a 4-0 win over Dumbarton at Tynecastle.

Second half strikes from summer recruits Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga put the seal on the victory after Lawrence Shankland and Michael Steinwender had netted with headers before the break.

Kyziridis made it two goals in two appearances following his move from MFK Zemplin Michalovce while Braga now has three goals in four games since arriving from Aalesund.

Hearts netted four goals in each of their group stages matches to claim maximum 12 points and progress to the next round, almost certainly as one of the seeded teams.

And McInnes has been pleased with the contribution of his new attackers.

Claudio Braga (second from left) celebrates with James Wilson, Adam Forrester and Blair Spittal after making it 4-0 to Hearts over Dumbarton at Tynecastle. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Both of them have made a quick start," he said. "Supporters like what they see - as do we. Both boys are desperate to do well. We've made it clear to them that it covers a multitude of sins if you work hard for supporters and the fans need to see that. It's fundamental for all the players. The games coming up will be a big step up from this, both physically and in terms of intensity. But all the new lads can be pleased with their introduction considering we were just back over a month ago."

Hearts new host Sunderland in Craig Gordon's testimonial on Saturday before starting their William Hill Premiership campaign at home to Aberdeen on Monday, August 4.

"It's clearly a step up," McInnes said looking ahead to the visit of the Black Cats. "It's a testimonial for Craig and both clubs are here to honour him. At the start and end it will feel like that for Craig, but once the ball rolls it will feel like a proper game. Scotland v England, a Premier League team coming up and thinking back as a player, you would love to pitch yourself against them. I think it will be a really good test for us."

Hearts' Alexandros Kyziridis celebrates with James Wilson (L) after making it 3-0 over Dumbarton at Tynecastle. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Shankland headed the opener in the 17th minute from Stephen Kingsley’s cross and Michael Steinwender headed home from a corner seconds before the half-time whistle.

Scott Tomlinson almost stunned the home support in the opening seconds of the second half when he hit the bar from a tight angle after robbing Kingsley of possession near the corner flag.

But Hearts were soon back in control and Kyziridis scored his second goal in as many games as the winger jinked his way into the box before sending an angled drive just inside the far post.

Braga then converted Cammy Devlin’s cutback in the 72nd minute to move Hearts on to a goal difference of 11 and ensure they will be the only top-flight side to boast a perfect record in the group stage.

Championship Airdrie continued their 100 per cent record with a 2-1 victory over Montrose to move above Alloa on goal difference in Group C.

The group, which features already-eliminated Dundee, will be decided on Saturday when Alloa visit Lanarkshire in a winner-takes-all tie.

The Diamonds opened the scoring in the 56th minute at Gayfield when Euan Henderson’s cross found its way into the net.

The visitors doubled their lead six minutes later when Lewis McGrattan knocked the ball home after Henderson was brought down as he looked set to convert the rebound from his own saved shot.