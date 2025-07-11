What channel is Hearts v Dunfermline on? TV, live stream details for Premier Sports Cup clash at Tynecastle
Hearts will kick-off their domestic campaign with a visit from Dunfermline Athletic as the Derek McInnes era gets underway at Tynecastle in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup.
Just 55 days on from their final day victory at Kilmarnock in May, the Gorgie outfit are back in action in the capital, though their team will have quite a different look with five new signings already in the door at Hearts.
As for the visitors, head coach Neil Lennon is sure to be in for a frosty reception due to his links to Edinburgh rivals Hibs, and he’ll hope to introduce new signings Alfons Amade, Charlie Gilmour and Zeke Cameron as he looks to spring a surprise in Edinburgh.
Here’s everything you need know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash, including how to watch and stream the game on TV:
Hearts vs Dunfermline match details
- Date and Time: Saturday 12 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm.
- Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Hearts vs Dunfermline tickets
The Hearts online ticket office still have tickets available for Saturday’s game, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over 65, £10 for students, and £5 for kids (under-16). Tickets can be purchased here.
Hearts vs Dunfermline TV channel
The Jambos clash with Dunfermline Athletic in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup clash at Tynecastle will be streamed live on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service.
If you current do not subscribe the Premier Sports, Hearts are currently offered a promotional deal, which allows you to take out an annual subscription to watch all live coverage and on-demand content for £99, saving almost 50%, when using the code PSCUP25 at checkout. Click here to take advantage of the offer.
Hearts vs Dunfermline live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game will also be streamed live via HeartsTV for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up are available here.
Global coverage
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
- Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
- Italy: Como
- Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
- Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL
- USA: Paramount+
Hearts vs Dunfermline highlights
Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.
Hearts vs Dunfermline referee and match officials
Lloyd Wilson has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by Ross Macleod and Alastair Taylor.
