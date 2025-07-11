Full details ahead of Hearts v Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup at Tynecastle

Hearts will kick-off their domestic campaign with a visit from Dunfermline Athletic as the Derek McInnes era gets underway at Tynecastle in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup.

Just 55 days on from their final day victory at Kilmarnock in May, the Gorgie outfit are back in action in the capital, though their team will have quite a different look with five new signings already in the door at Hearts.

As for the visitors, head coach Neil Lennon is sure to be in for a frosty reception due to his links to Edinburgh rivals Hibs, and he’ll hope to introduce new signings Alfons Amade, Charlie Gilmour and Zeke Cameron as he looks to spring a surprise in Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash, including how to watch and stream the game on TV:

Hearts vs Dunfermline match details

Date and Time: Saturday 12 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm.

Saturday 12 July 2025. Kick-off at 5.15pm. Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Hearts vs Dunfermline tickets

The Hearts online ticket office still have tickets available for Saturday’s game, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over 65, £10 for students, and £5 for kids (under-16). Tickets can be purchased here.

Hearts vs Dunfermline TV channel

The Jambos clash with Dunfermline Athletic in Group E of the Premier Sports Cup clash at Tynecastle will be streamed live on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service.

If you current do not subscribe the Premier Sports, Hearts are currently offered a promotional deal, which allows you to take out an annual subscription to watch all live coverage and on-demand content for £99, saving almost 50%, when using the code PSCUP25 at checkout. Click here to take advantage of the offer.

Hearts vs Dunfermline live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game will also be streamed live via HeartsTV for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up are available here.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Cosmote Sport 2 HD Italy: Como

Como Liechtenstein: Blue Sport

Blue Sport Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania

Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL

Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL USA: Paramount+

Hearts vs Dunfermline highlights

Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.

Hearts vs Dunfermline referee and match officials