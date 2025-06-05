Hearts have announced the date for Craig Gordon’s testimonial.

Hearts have confirmed they will face newly promoted English Premier League side Sunderland next month as part of a series of testimonial events over the next 12 months aimed at celebrating iconic Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The Stadium of Light outfit will travel to Tynecastle on Saturday, July 26 for a 3pm kick-off, with 42-year-Gordon set to welcome his former side to the capital in order to kick off his year-long testimonial celebrations, with ticket details and hospitality packages set to be announced by the Jambos in due course.

The legendary Scotland international became the most expensive goalkeeper in British history when he departed Hearts to sign for then-Sunderland manager Roy Keane in the summer of 2007, with the Irishman shelling out a fee of £9million in order to prize him away from Gorgie.

He went on to spent the next five seasons with the Black Cats before returning to Scotland, firstly with Celtic, and then Hearts once again in 2020. Ahead of the game, Gordon admitted he “can’t wait” to welcome the Black Cats to Edinburgh, as he thanked Hearts for honouring him with a testimonial at Tynecastle, where he has earned legendary status across his two spells with the club.

“It’s a great honour to be granted a testimonial year with the club that I grew up supporting,” said Gordon. “The club I have given my all for, the club that I love. It’s also particularly pleasing to look forward to welcoming Sunderland to Tynecastle. I enjoyed some great times at the Stadium of Light and they hold a special place in my heart.

“Throughout my career I’ve won trophies, played at the highest level and represented my country, but what fills me with pride the most is pulling on that Hearts jersey and walking out in front of our fans. To be able to share a testimonial year with our supporters is very special to me.”

Hearts record European appearance holder, the experienced stopper has tallied more than 100 clean sheets through his time at the club, and is currently placed fourth in Scotland’s roll of honour with 81 caps. Recently agreeing a new one-year extension with the club, Gordon is set to extend his career into a 20th year, where he will work under new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes.

As for the visiting Black Cats, the Wearsiders will arrive on a high, having made their long-awaited return to the top tier of English football with a last gasp 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Championship play-off at Wembley last month. Regis Le Bris side could include ex-Hibs loanee Nectar Triantis and Eliezer Mayenda in their squad, alongside former Celtic duo Patrick Roberts and Leo Hjelde.

“I extend my thanks to everyone on my testimonial committee for all of their hard work and the club for their support, in organising what I hope will be an enjoyable testimonial year for our magnificent supporters,” said Gordon, reflecting on the announcement of his testimonial. “Without their backing, I would not have been able to achieve what I have in my career and for that I am forever grateful.”