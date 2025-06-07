Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is ready to write another chapter in his storied career announcing his testimonial at Tynecastle.

Walking through the door of the Hearts dressing room, a number of his most memorable jerseys hanging on display, the imposing figure of Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon gives a knowing smile and admits “fairytales don’t happen very often in football”.

Donning a crisp white T-shirt with the date of his testimonial imprinted on his left chest, the iconic stopper is gearing up for another campaign in maroon having recently signed a one-year contract extension with the club, and will celebrate his astonishing Hearts career by welcoming former club Sunderland for a pre-season friendly on July 26.

A career which seemingly has no expiry date, his 43rd birthday is just around the corner, yet it would surprise no one if he lined up for Scotland at next summer’s World Cup should they qualify. His career already one to be admired, there’s a confidence about Gordon that knows he has, at least, one more chapter to write.

Craig Gordon's £9million move to Sunderland broke a British transfer record in 2007. | Getty Images

Hearts and Sunderland are two clubs who have played a pivotal role in Gordon’s story. He won the first trophy of his career when his penalty shootout save from Gretna’s Derek Townsley helped the Jambos lift the Scottish Cup in 2006. Named the SFWA’s Player of the Year in the same year, he was the youngest player to be inducted into the club’s Hall Of Fame at the age of 24 just a year later.

His Gorgie success paved the way for a move to the English Premier League. Gordon became the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of British football when he completed a £9million transfer to Sunderland in the summer of 2007. He was brought to the Stadium of Light by Roy Keane, who had lit a fire under the Wearsiders in the previous campaign, taking them from the bottom of the EFL Championship all the way to the Premier League in little under eight months.

One of the best young goalkeepers in the country, Gordon’s arrival was a signal of intent from the Black Cats, evidence that they were back amongst the big boys. Beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 with a dramatic late goal on his Premier League debut, his start to life in the English top flight couldn’t have gone much better.

“It was packed out,” recalls Gordon. “It was rocking that day. They’d just been promoted, I had missed the build-up and was chucked in just a few days before, but we won the game deservedly. To nick it late on in the first game...the excitement and the buzz of the whole ground. Even outside, coming in on the bus, I remember thinking ‘wow, this is a huge club’. That is why I’m delighted they are back in the Premier League now. I wish them all the best for the season.”

A regular for Sunderland in his debut campaign, the team avoided relegation with two games to spare. However, three months into the following season, a debilitating spell with injuries started to derail his time at the Stadium of Light. Originally sidelined with a knee problem, Keane had already resigned by the time Gordon was fit enough to return.

Battling his way back into the starting XI under new manager Steve Bruce, a broken arm suffered in a collision with Jermain Defoe in a 2-0 defeat at Spurs put him out for three months. Injury followed injury, restricting him to just one appearance in the final year of his contract on Wearside.

Before he knew it, his time at Sunderland was over. Released in 2012, the toughest period of his long and storied career ensued. Without a club for over two years, Gordon admits he wondered if his professional career had already come to a shuddering end, as he contemplated quitting the game for good at the age of just 29.

Craig Gordon thought he'd said his Scotland goodbye in last June's pre-Euro 2024 friendly with Finland at Hampden Park. | Getty Images

“When I left Sunderland, probably for the first year, I thought I wouldn’t play again,” says Gordon. “I wasn’t particularly trying to get back. I thought my career was more than likely over, until I got into the second year. Through time, it started to repair and got a little bit better. That second year, as that went on, I thought maybe I could try this again.

“I started the rehab process again, gave it 100% and thought ‘let’s see as many specialists as I can, get as many opinions and I’ll make the decision’ - I gave it one last shot for another year. If that was the last year, then so be it, but I would have known I gave it everything to have one last shot. Luckily I managed to turn the corner - and I am still going now.”

Eventually finding his way back to the professional game, Gordon joined Celtic in 2014 where he stayed for six years, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, five Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups in the process, before sealing an emotional return to Hearts in the summer of 2020. A regular in the starting XI, Gordon won more silverware with Hearts as they won the Scottish Championship at a canter, returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Named the SFWA Footballer of the Year once again the following season, he continued to defy critics by making his long awaited return to the Scotland squad under Steve Clarke. Coined ‘Scotland’s Peter Pan’ by former Celtic teammate Callum McGregor, his vital penalty save in the 2-0 win World Cup qualifying win against Moldova in November 2021 was proof that Gordon was far from done at international level.

“It feels like I’ve had two separate careers,” smiles Gordon. “They’ve both been about as long as each other. I’ve gotten more out of the game than I thought I would. It’s just the way it’s kind of panned out for me. It felt like a bonus when I first got back playing in Scotland, like time I was never going to get again. But as time has gone on, I’ve been able to play many, many more games back at international level. It’s been two separate journeys, but two very enjoyable ones.”

A consistent theme throughout the 42-year-old’s career, Gordon continues to upset the odds in 2025. Left out of the Scotland squad for the European Championship in Germany last summer, his late appearance as a substitute in a pre-tournament friendly against Finland felt like a final farewell, with Gordon confessing he himself thought his international career had finally ended as waved goodbye to the sold out Hampden Park crowd when leaving the field following the 2-2 draw.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new one-year contract extension. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Just four months later, he was included in the Scotland starting XI for the clash with Croatia in October 2024. Keeping his place until the end of the Nations League campaign, Gordon played a further five times for the Tartan Army as they made the Nations League playoffs, meaning he is now a mere ten appearances away from equalling Jim Leighton’s record of being the most capped Scotland goalkeeper of all time - a record which has stood for 27 years.

“You never know what’s going to happen in football,” admits Gordon. “I thought that was my farewell appearance, I didn’t expect to be back. All I did was refocus on pre-season with Hearts, and be the best I could be for Hearts. That’s all I know. Get back to work and try to be the best version of myself that I know. I managed to get back in as the number one for Hearts, and then six more appearances for Scotland after that.

“I’m very proud and privileged to have had such a long career. So many highs along the way, making my debut at Hearts, coming through as a youngster. 1999 was the first time I came in here, right through to winning the Scottish Cup, to leaving to go to Sunderland, playing in the Premier League - one of the best league’s in the world, to go and test yourself against the best player was fantastic. Then coming back to, first of all, Celtic and then Hearts. Winning trophies along the way, it’s been some journey.