'I took my time' - Hearts secure out-of-contract star on new deal amid Derek McInnes factor

New boss convinces key man to stay at Tynecastle

Craig Gordon has put pen to paper on a Hearts contract extension after signing up to be part of the Derek McInnes revolution at Tynecastle next season.

The 42-year-old Scotland goalkeeper has put retirement on hold for at least another year after agreeing a new 12-month deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Gordon played 46 times for Hearts this season, becoming the club's record European appearance holder in the process, after displacing Zander Clark from the number one position following a lengthy lay-off with a double-leg break suffered against Dundee United on Christmas Eve 2022. To date, he has pulled on a Hearts jersey 330 times across two spells and earned over 100 clean sheets.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new one-year contract extension. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He also made six appearances for Scotland during the campaign to take his cap tally to 81 and move up to fourth in the roll of honour behind Kenny Dalglish, Jim Leighton and Andy Robertson. He was not named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Leichtenstein due to a nerve injury which saw him miss the last three matches of the Premiership season.

New Hearts boss McInnes made securing the veteran shotstopper one of his top priorities following his appointment earlier this week. The arrival of the former Kilmarnock gaffer has helped convince Gordon to sign up for another season in maroon.

“It’s a huge honour to continue playing with this great club," Gordon, who turns 43 in December, told the Hearts website. “Ever since I walked in the door of the old main stand in 1999 it’s all I have wanted to do. I feel fortunate to still have the opportunity to do that for another year.

“I took my time to come to this decision, I wanted to make sure it was right. I’m looking forward to the new season, determined to make it better than the last. To be part of the new era under Derek McInnes and the new management team, I’m ready to do all I can to help get this team back to where we want to be. Another season, another chance to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

McInnes is also hoping to retain the services of club captain Lawrence Shankland with the Hearts striker also out of contract this summer and able to leave on a free transfer.