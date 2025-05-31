Hearts seal fourth transfer for versatile 24y/o as talks continue with key targets

Walsall player arrives on three-year deal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have completed the signing of versatile central midfielder Oisin McEntee as new manager Derek McInnes continues his rebuild of the squad for next season.

McEntee joins from English League Two side Walsall and is the club’s fourth summer signing after the arrival of right-back Christian Borchgrevink, winger Alexandros Kyziridis and striker Elton Kabangu, who has made last season’s loan move a permanent arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McEntee, aged 24, is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 internationalist who has prior experience of Scottish football, having played on loan at Morton during the 2021/22 campaign. He ends a three-year association with Walsall, with his last match for them being Monday’s play-off defeat by AFC Wimbledon at Wembley.

Hearts have completed the signing of Oisin McEntee, right, from Walsall. | Getty Images

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, McEntee is known as a tough-tackling defensive midfielder, but he can also play a centre-half and right-back. He has agreed a three-year contract with Hearts, who do not have to pay a transfer fee for his services.

Hearts are continuing to work on a deal for FC Tobol winger Islam Chesnokov. The Kazakhstan internationalist has been a long-term target for the club for some time and talks with all parties are understood to be progressing. McInnes also wants to bring in another striker as discussions continue with current No 9 Lawrence Shankland, who becomes a free agent tomorrow upon expiry of his current contract.

McEntee ‘hungry to improve’ at Hearts

On signing McEntee, McInnes told the Hearts website: “It’s great that we’ve been able to get this deal done and we can now welcome Oisin to the club. It became clear in our conversations that Oisin is hungry, he wants to learn and improve, and he wants to be part of what we’re trying to do here at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad