All derby talk is about Hibs - but this is huge for Neil Critchley and Hearts amid cynicism and data

After a strong start, Critchley’s tenure gets first serious test on enemy soil

Hibs have dominated the Edinburgh derby build-up this week given their struggles this season, yet the importance of this fixture for Hearts cannot be overstated either.

Midweek matters in the Europa Conference League acted as a distraction for the Jambos. As evidence of such a point, the maroon-clad fans inside Tynecastle during Hearts’ 2-0 win over Omonoia chanted gleefully, “the Hearts are having a party, the Hibs are in their beds”.

In Europe, Hearts are in a very strong position. Vanquishing the Cypriots in Gorgie means they have a full haul of six points after two rounds of Conference League fixtures. The likelihood is that one more win from their four remaining ties will bring at worst a play-off spot and knock-out continental football to Hearts for the first time since the 1988/89 season. Their remaining matches include visits from Heidenheim and Petrocub, plus visits to FC Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge.

Neil Critchley will experience his first Edinburgh derby this weekend. | SNS Group

That particular competition can be parked for now. It is back to domestic matters for new Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. Despite a resounding 4-0 win over St Mirren in his first match as Jambos boss last weekend, the Premiership table is not the prettiest for the club. In 11th place, only goal difference allows them to sit above bottom side Hibs in the standings. Many are labelling this the basement derby between two mega-underachievers.

Hearts arrive at Easter Road with a spring in their step, though. Two victories - and two clean sheets - under the 46-year-old Englishman brings confidence as well as points. The early-season struggles under previous boss Steven Naismith have momentarily been consigned to the dustbin.

Sacking Naismith last month was a unanimous decision among the Hearts support, but appointing Critchley was not. The club’s first choice looked to be experienced Norwegian Per-Mathais Hogmo, but with the former Rosenborg boss in talks with other outfits across the globe, those talks stalled. Critchley was always high up on the Tynecastle hierarchy’s list and they made their move swiftly to snare him.

In cahoots with Brighton owner Tony Bloom as the business tycoon and Hearts near a formal partnership, the Jambos were permitted access to his Jamestown Analytics database to assist their search. The algorithms threw up information that proved Critchley, formerly in charge of Blackpool and QPR, has a track record of improving under-performing players - something Hearts sorely require.

Hearts playmaker Blair Spittal is excelling so far under Critchley. | SNS Group

There had been an expectation that Hearts may look far and wide for their new head coach. Central and South America - regions Hearts have dabbled in with player trading - were among the markets explored for the right candidate. The answer lay much closer to home, though, but Critchley’s last two stints at Loftus Road and Bloomfield Road both ended in sackings. This made Hearts fans wary.

Critchley’s official unveiling on October 15 felt like a quiet affair, but meeting the Lancastrian for the first time, you could tell there is a personality and a steely determination to do well. Critchley has been a coach for more than 20 years after injury cut his playing career short. He started at Liverpool, worked under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and was headhunted by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to become his assistant at Aston Villa. He comes with glowing recommendations.

So far, Hearts’ fanbase can have little complaints about what they’ve seen. Critchley’s team plays on the front foot, are direct and like to attack with and without the ball. He has played variants of 4-4-2, 4-2-4 and 4-2-3-1 in his 180 minutes in charge and is getting a tune out of Blair Spittal, the 28-year-old revelling in a more roaming, shackle-less role than in the past. One suspects the playmaker could have a major say in Leith.

Sceptics will say all this is just baby steps. St Mirren were rotten last weekend, and an Omonoia in freefall were not much better during the week. Hearts leave space at the back with their more cavalier attitude and their full-backs will need to be wise to the pace of Martin Boyle on the counter against Hibs. It goes without saying that the Edinburgh derby - regardless of the hosts’ current predicament - is a far sterner test, especially on enemy territory.

Critchley’s name entered the public domain three weeks ago, to a very mixed response. But overcome Hibs and in the space of 21 days, he will have surely converted many of his cynics. Conversely, a defeat could put him on the back foot once more. Hearts did not lose a derby last season, and recently have held the bragging rights in the fixture. The Gorgie boys are not used to losing it.