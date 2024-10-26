Realisation dawns on Hibs - inside heated talks ahead of high-stakes Hearts derby

Boyle lays down the law with frank interview ahead of huge match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Boyle is approaching his tenth year as a Hibs player and while he’s experienced the highs of winning the Scottish Cup, the Championship title and finishing third in the top flight, he’s also been on the end of some serious disappointments during his time at Easter Road.

Relegation is not one of them. And while it is way, way, way too early to commit to such a prospect for Hibs eight games into the current Premiership campaign, one fact is inescapable: they currently prop up the division, with just five points and one win so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, one other team has the same record. Edinburgh rivals Hearts also have five points and have played a game more. In 11th place by virtue of goal difference, the Jambos head across the capital on Sunday lunchtime for the basement derby. Even at this early stage, a defeat would have major ramifications for both sides.

Martin Boyle has plenty of Edinburgh derby experience. | SNS Group

After last season’s underachievement of finishing eighth, Hibs have slipped down the table under new head coach David Gray. The pressure is on. “I've been in this movie a fair few times and it's never nice,” admitted Boyle. He has watched plenty of managers come and go between 2014 and the present day. “It's never nice seeing anyone lose a job. I'd certainly run through a brick wall for the manager, he knows that. He can lean on me and I can lean on him.”

There is guilt in Boyle’s voice as he analyses Hibs’ current predicament. He knows the team is letting the manager down “The trust he's put in us, but we need to start giving more,” Boyle conceded. “That should be 100 per cent given when you put on this shirt, you have to give everything for this football club. We need to start doing that.

“There's a lot more experienced players than me in there. But I think being around the environment a long time and seeing it all being here. I think just that trust-wise, he knows the kind of person I am. I'm not the most vocal guy, but I demand standards on the pitch. I try to drive it with my own performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray will need his big players like Boyle on Sunday. Hibs are in a big hole, made deeper by the sort of collapse last weekend that leaves scars. Going into stoppage time, the Hibees were leading Dundee United at Tannadice 2-1 - albeit with ten men - only to concede two late goals and lose 3-2. The goals were borne out of individual errors. Had they held on for victory, Hibs would be eighth right now

“I am certainly confident, and there's a group of people in there that we are confident that we can turn this around, first and foremost,” continued Boyle. “But I think just the individual errors and things that we're doing at the moment, we're getting punished for.

Boyle says he would run through a brick wall for head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

“Maybe it's like that because we're down there. We are playing nice football, but I think we need to switch and get back to being a nasty team and maybe winning games ugly.

“I think a lot of people can see the trend near the end of the game. We're giving away points, which is not ideal. It's not what we want to be doing. Everyone in this week is fighting for points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've nearly got the points in the bag and we've kind of given it away and we've given it to other teams. I think in that closing minutes we need to wisen up a bit more.

“We need to clear the ball and switch on that a little bit more extra. Hopefully that's what it is. Football is mad. Especially in this league, it can turn on its head quick. If you can get a little run together you can be straight back up that table.

“Ideally that's what we want to be. We've put in hard work this week. Hopefully we can get a positive result and get the fans back on side. Show them how much this club means to us. There's no better game than the Edinburgh derby. It's a massive one, probably the biggest one in years. It should be tasty.”

Quite rightly, there was an inquest after the terrors of Tannadice. “Mostly the manager will do it, and then there's an open conversation,” Boyle revealed of the debrief. “Everyone's entitled to their opinion. After a defeat, it can get quite heated. But like I say, that's only because we are in the position we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs were left floored by Dundee United's late show. | SNS Group

“If we were near the top of the league and we got beaten on Sunday, it probably wouldn't be as heated. We take it on the chin and move on. But just the way things are at the moment ... realisation's there and things need to change quick.

“We're all passionate. We all want the same goals at the end of the day, to win games. So if that wasn't there, then I would be worried. But everyone's had their bit to play. Everyone's spoke up. And hopefully change is coming.”

There’s been a Hibs pile-on this week. Boyle and his teammates are easy prey. Too many late goals have been conceded, too many promising opportunities spurned, too many individual errors. The word “soft” has been used to describe the team. Boyle finds it hard to counter such accusations.

“I think we need to demand more on each other and ourselves,” the Australian said. “Be a bit more vocal to each other. Not let the standards drop. I think that's key. I think we are making the same mistakes that are costing us games. If we can nip that in the bud, then I've no doubt in my mind that we can go on and be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But like I say, we just have to have that physical attributes about us and be a bit more demanding and getting about each other.”

The derby demands such a trait. Hearts arrive in Leith under new boss Neil Critchley with a spring in their step following a 4-0 win over St Mirren and then defeating Omonoia on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League. The two teams have the same number of points, but the Jambos are on an upwards curve - unlike Hibs.

Boyle loves the derby. “There’s passion from everyone,” he said. “The first ten minutes of the game, it's frantic. The ball needs a paracetamol and all. It's brilliant. Like I say, it's the perfect game to be playing in. And they're the games you want to be playing in. If you can't get excited for an Edinburgh derby, then what's the point? So yes, I'm really excited.

Boyle will hope for more derby-day goals. | SNS Group

“I hope everyone else through there is excited. There's a lot of boys who haven't played in a derby before. But I'm sure when you hear that atmosphere, the adrenaline levels will rise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle is likely to feel the full force of the opponents. Players like him will be marked tightly in such an occasion. “Yes, I've had that for years,” he admitted. “I embrace that. It's part of my game. But like I say, I hope we can get the ball down. I hope we can be as attacking as possible. Get on the front foot, create opportunities. And we'll take it from there.”