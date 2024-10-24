Spittal shines again as head coach admits confidence is rising at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley believes confidence is rising at Tynecastle after their 2-0 Europa Conference League win over Omonoia and feels his team is well-placed to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition.

First-half goals from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal gave the Jambos victory over their Cypriot counterparts to build upon Critchley’s first match in charge last weekend, which was a 4-0 win over St Mirren. With six points from their opening two European matches, Hearts are now in a commanding position to finish at worst 24th in the 36-team table and secure at least a play-off berth in the third tier of European football. Finishing in the top eight of the revamped tournament would bring automatic qualification for the last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley hailed his team’s performance in Gorgie and said that morale is getting stronger ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated derby against Hibs at Easter Road. The two teams share the relegation places after an inauspicious start to their Premiership campaigns, with Hearts in 11th spot on goal difference.

Neil Critchley congratulates Blair Spittal on his performance for Hearts against Omonoia. | SNS Group

“It was a great evening,” said Critchley, who was experiencing European competition as a senior head coach for the first time. “I loved it. Fantastic night. I thought we had a fantastic first half. We started with real intent. Our aggression without the ball was excellent. I thought we played some fantastic football as well, causing a lot of problems and deservedly won the game.

“Second half, without the ball, we looked relatively comfortable for most of it. I would have liked to have seen us keep the ball again better. But again, a clean sheet, two fantastic goals and a really good all-round team performance.”

Hearts welcome German Bundesliga side Heidenheim to Tynecastle in a fortnight’s time before trips to Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge. Their final match is against Petrocub in mid-December and Critchley is fully aware of the opportunity for the club to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It puts us in a really strong position,” continued Critchley. “Six from six, four games to go. I'm not sure when our next European game is now because we've got loads of games coming up. But yes, six from six, I couldn't have asked for any more.”

Critchley reckons his players’ spirits are being lifted following a dreadful start to the season that cost predecessor Steven Naismith his job. “When you do things on the training pitch and you work and then the players feel that on the pitch and they get the rewards for it, obviously it helps in their belief in what we're doing,” said the head coach. “I have to learn to trust them and they have to learn to trust me and that takes a bit of time, but obviously wins and playing well certainly helps.”

Spittal, who netted his third goal in three games with a sumptuous strike, was singled out for special praise from his manager. The 28-year-old impressed in a roaming playmaker role behind the strikers and looked back to his best after an underwhelming start to his Hearts career.

Cammy Devlin congratulates Spittal on his goal. | SNS Group

“I thought he was fantastic, honestly,” said Critchley. “I've been really impressed with Blair. Really focused, good technically, can score goals as he's done tonight. I've seen him score, hitting the back of the net on a regular basis, which helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was just a good all-round team performance. I thought Cam Devlin in the middle of the pitch, tireless work, the amount of interceptions and regains he got for the team. I thought Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] up front tonight gave a captain's performance.”