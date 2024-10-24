Why Hearts can dream of European run as ebullient fans send pointed message to Hibs boss

Critchley’s fine start continues with victory over Omonoia in Conference League

So far so good for Neil Critchley's fledgling Hearts tenure, as the Jambos followed up Saturday's 4-0 Premiership win over St Mirren with an equally straightforward 2-0 victory over Omonoia at Tynecastle in the Europa Conference League.

Those who doubted the appointment of the 46-year-old former Blackpool and QPR boss are on mute. Head coach Critchley is already getting a tune out of a previously underperforming squad, with Hearts playing with far more vibrancy and threat. They were never in any danger here against an Omonoia side that could not live with the hosts' energy and intensity.

Hearts were 2-0 up inside 23 minutes thanks to goals from Alan Forrest and the impressive Blair Spittal, who scored his third goal in as many games. Deployed in a roaming role across the front line, the summer signing put in the sort of display that won him the move from Motherwell.

"Bring on the Hibees" and "are you watching David Gray" rang around Tynecastle. Hearts head across the city to face Hibs on Sunday in the first Edinburgh derby of the season, the Jambos above their bottom-placed neighbours on goal difference only. The message to the Hibs boss was clear though: Gorgie confidence is growing.

Hearts' aspirations in the Conference League now look very healthy. This win built on the foundations of an excellent 2-1 triumph in Azerbaijan against Dinamo Minsk on matchday one. Hearts now have six points and need to finish at worst 24th of 36-team ladder to guarantee a play-off spot. German side Heidenheim visit Tynecastle in two weeks time before trips to Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge. They sign off the group phase at home to Moldovan minnows Petrocub. Hearts can realistically aim for European football after Christmas.

They are likely to face far sterner resistance than what Omonoia offered here. The Cypriots are toiling in their own division and manager Valdas Dambrauskas is under pressure. His team's timid display will not have helped his cause. More than 1000 partisan travelling fans made the long journey to Edinburgh, but were given little to cheer.

It is early days for Critchley, but already Hearts look a far more offensive outfit than earlier in the season. Forrest, Spittal, Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland at times created a front four, while the full-backs Adam Forrester and Stephen Kingsley piled forward whenever possible. Malachi Boateng and Cammy Devlin were snappy and competitive in midfield. The only negative observation would be that Hearts do leave space behind them. Critchley is staying true to his "attack with and without the ball" mantra.

Forrest was one of four changes from the weekend win and the winger grasped his opportunity. He was already a lively presence on the left flank before lashing the ball high past Omonoia keeper Fabiano on 17 minutes after Spittal's effort spun into his path via a Senou Coulibaly block.

Hearts went hunting for a second goal and Shankland so nearly got it, Fabiano making an excellent one-handed save to deny the Jambos' skipper. But by 23 minutes the lead was extended. Shankland's backheel was toe-poked into the path of Spittal by Vargas and the Scot swept the ball high into the net.

Omonoia's best first-half moments came from set-pieces, with ex-Rangers defender Filip Helander twice heading off target from decent positions. At the other end, he and Coulibaly looked far from secure, with the latter needing to block Shankland's effort on the goalline just before the break.

Omonoia did improve their lowly level in the second period. Willy Semedo blazed over on 56 minutes from inside the box and their attacks came with more oomph. By the 70-minute mark, the Jambos appeared content to play on the counter attack. Substitute Alioum Saidou shanked over after some neat interplay, to sum up the Cypriots' night. They were unable to land a blow.