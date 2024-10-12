Hearts take stock on new manager after Per-Mathias Hogmo abrupt twist as new name enters frame
Hearts will spend the weekend mulling over their managerial options after discussions with preferred candidate Per-Mathias Hogmo broke down on Friday.
After 48 hours of intense talks and negotiations with Hogmo, the failure to agree terms with the experienced Norwegian is an unwelcome development at Tynecastle. Hearts’ board had hoped to have a new head coach in place to prepare for next Saturday’s Premiership clash at home to St Mirren.
Hogmo’s varied CV includes managing both Norway’s men’s and women’s national teams, a raft of clubs in his homeland and more recently, guiding Hacken to the group stages of the Europa League. In doing so, they defeated Aberdeen in the play-off round before the 64-year-old had a brief spell earlier this year in Japan with Urawa Red Dragons.
With Hogmo also in tentative talks with other clubs, The Scotsman understands that his wage demands and personal terms far eclipsed what Hearts are prepared to offer for the role. Unless one of the parties is prepared to budge, Hogmo will not be taking his seat in the Gorgie hotseat.
Hearts will be left smarting by the developments with Hogmo, which have been played out in the public domain over the past 24 hours. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay has made no secret of his desire to appoint a new head coach during this international break. Time is of the essence given Hearts are bottom of the Premiership, have not won domestically all season and have some key fixtures on the horizon, including a Conference League tie at home to Omonia of Cyprus and a derby assignment against fellow strugglers Hibs at Easter Road.
Naismith was axed nearly three weeks ago and Hearts have been permitted access to Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics database to help identify the right candidate. Coaches from across the globe have been scrutinised, but it is clear the Jambos liked the look of Hogmo.
Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has also emerged as a live candidate, while late on Friday night a new name came into the frame in the shape of Vasteras SK head coach Kalle Karlsson. The 42-year-old has done well with the Swedish minnows, guiding them back to the Allsvenskan last year.
The Hearts hierarchy, however, will need to take stock after the Hogmo developments. Despite time pressures, the embattled Tynecastle side knows they need to get this appointment right - especially as they wish to avoid the Scottish market and go elsewhere.
In the immediate term, caretaker manager Liam Fox continues to oversee first-team affairs. The 3-2 defeat by Aberdeen last weekend looked set to be his final match in charge of Hearts, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility now that the ex-Dundee United man could preside over the visit of St Mirren next weekend.
