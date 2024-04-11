Ex-Celtic star ponders return, Beale has say on Rangers' title bid, Aberdeen get their man - Scottish football news

Ex-Celtic star ponders return

Kieran Tierney has refused to rule out a return to Celtic as he addressed questions over his future. The Arsenal left-back is currently loan at Real Socieded in La Liga with uncertainty over where he might play his football next season. Tierney had been a first-team regular at the Emirates before falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta over the past year. Rumours of a return to Celtic have been doing the rounds which the 26-year-old did little to dampen. “Who knows?" he told talkSPORT when asked about a potential Parkhead comeback. "You never know in football; it’s a connection that I’ll always have, somewhere I imagine I’ll always be linked with if I’m to move from any club, so you never know.” Tierney also spoke on whether the door will open for him again at Arsenal. He added: "You never know in football. It's probably quite rare that it happens when you come back from a loan. Of course you've got circumstances like Saliba when they just come back and I don't think he's been out the team since - he's not been on the bench since. But it's maybe a bit different for someone who has played four years already goes back [into the team]. But you genuinely never know, football is a mad place, so let's see what happens."

Beale has say on Rangers title bid

Kieran Tierney, pictured in action for Real Sociedad, has revealed he is open to a return to Celtic. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Michael Beale has insisted momentum is with Rangers as he delivered his verdict on the Scottish Premiership title race. The former Rangers manager, who was sacked in October and replaced by Philippe Clement, believes Rabbi Matondo's injury-time equaliser against Celtic has given his former club the edge ahead of the remaining matches, but insists the title could still go either way. Beale told Sky Sports: “The goal from Rabbi Matondo keeps it in both clubs’ hands,” said Beale. “It’s a unique situation now. Both clubs now that if they do the business in their fixtures, they will win it. But there will be a lot of twists and turns just yet. With the way the split is in the league, Celtic will play three at home and Rangers will only play two at home. Rangers will have to go away to Celtic as well. At this moment in time, Rangers are certainly the team with momentum, but it’s all to play for.”

Aberdeen get their man

