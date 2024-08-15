The new EPL season has finally arrived, and with it comes a whole new Fantasy Premier League season to get stuck into with your mates. With league being build across the country this week, team’s must be picked before Friday’s season opener between Manchester United and Fulham.

We already provided your with our top tips and bargains in the striking department, and now it is time to see which men you must include in the engine room.

With big money signings galore happening across the country, there are a number of high quality midfielder to choose from this season for your FPL squad, however, with a budget of €100 million, you have to be smart when it comes to collating the perfectly balanced team.

Where should you spend big, and where should you save? Got a midfielder in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your alternative options on the bench? Spent big on Phil Foden, and need a bargain to go alongside him to even it out your budget?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a full list of the 10 best midfielders to fit each and every budget ahead of the 24/25 EPL campaign starting this weekend.

1 . Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) - £6.5million Another player offering an excellent value, Bailey bagged 148 points in FPL last year. That is more than Bernardo Silva, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and team mate John McGinn. The Villains face West Ham United, Leicester City and Wolves early on, so the Jamaican will get chances in front of goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £6.5million When it comes to choosing a player from the EPL champions, it would be easy to opt for Erling Haaland or Phil Foden. However, with the Portuguese international priced almost £3million cheaper than team mate Foden, we recommend putting him in your side. He was City’s third highest point scoring midfielder last with 141 points and was involved in 15 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side last year - his highest ever goal contribution tally. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) - £7.5million Criminally underused at Euro 2024, the Magpies speedster will return to the North East with a real point to prove. Gordon's Newcastle side have a favourable opening to the season and he is the team's most potent attacking threat. Well priced, he should be in your first for at least the first month. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales