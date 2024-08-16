Phil your boots with some of the funniest FPL team names this season. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here are 50 of funniest - or pun-niest - team names for your 24/25 Premier League Fantasy Football team.

The English Premier League is finally back in less than 24 hours. The long three month wait is finally over and the world’s most talked about division is back this weekend, starting with Manchester United vs Fulham tonight.

And what new season would be complete with a Premier League Fantasy Football league between you and your mates? Piecing together your title winning team can be tough. After all, the season is a marathon, not a sprint – though a good start is essential.

While having a dynamic, point scoring, all conquering team is what it’s all about, the lack of a weird and wonderful team name is often the most important part of piecing together your side. What’s the point in winning a league with a boring team name?

But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not as we have cobbled together some of the best fantasy football team names for the up coming season.

Want to know the best players to sign for your team this season? Check out our list of top tips and bargain buys below.

How do I play Fantasy Premier League?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Here are the 50 funniest and best Fantasy Football team names:

Bayern Bru

Palmer Violets

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Citizen Kane

Expected Toulousse

The Neville Wears Prada

Fenerbackache

Gilmour Girls

McGinn And Tonic

Short Back and Lyndon Dykes

Botman Begins

Deeney In A Bottle

Werner’s Originals

Only Krul’s And Horses

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Wanyama in pyjamas

Rhythm of Van Dijk

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Backstreet Moyes

Kepa Clean Sheet

Lacazette dello Sport

Obi Wan-Bissaka

Luke KyleWalker

Lads On Toure

Gangster's Allardyce

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil

Lewis Dunkytown

When Harry Met Alli

Pain in Dias

Ait Nouri Geller

Lord of the Ings

Absolutely Fabregas

Ake Breaky Heart

Obi 1 Kenobi 0

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Fiorentina Turner

Pathetico Madrid

Le Saux Solid Crew

TAA Very Much

Sound of the Lloris

Cesc and the City

Neymar Mr. Nice Guy

Zlat’s All Folks

Chiellini Con Carne

Pjanic! At The Disco

The Cesc Pistols

Silence of the Lahms

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Show Me Da Mane