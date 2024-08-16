What is the funniest name for a Fantasy Football team? 50 of the funniest and best FPL team names in 24/25
The English Premier League is finally back in less than 24 hours. The long three month wait is finally over and the world’s most talked about division is back this weekend, starting with Manchester United vs Fulham tonight.
And what new season would be complete with a Premier League Fantasy Football league between you and your mates? Piecing together your title winning team can be tough. After all, the season is a marathon, not a sprint – though a good start is essential.
While having a dynamic, point scoring, all conquering team is what it’s all about, the lack of a weird and wonderful team name is often the most important part of piecing together your side. What’s the point in winning a league with a boring team name?
But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not as we have cobbled together some of the best fantasy football team names for the up coming season.
How do I play Fantasy Premier League?
That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.
What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?
Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.
You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.
Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team.
Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.
Here are the 50 funniest and best Fantasy Football team names:
Bayern Bru
Palmer Violets
Earth, Wind and Maguire
Citizen Kane
Expected Toulousse
The Neville Wears Prada
Fenerbackache
Gilmour Girls
McGinn And Tonic
Short Back and Lyndon Dykes
Botman Begins
Deeney In A Bottle
Werner’s Originals
Only Krul’s And Horses
Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
Wanyama in pyjamas
Rhythm of Van Dijk
Best Ings In Life Are Free
Backstreet Moyes
Kepa Clean Sheet
Lacazette dello Sport
Obi Wan-Bissaka
Luke KyleWalker
Lads On Toure
Gangster's Allardyce
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil
Lewis Dunkytown
When Harry Met Alli
Pain in Dias
Ait Nouri Geller
Lord of the Ings
Absolutely Fabregas
Ake Breaky Heart
Obi 1 Kenobi 0
Dynamo Chicken Kiev
Fiorentina Turner
Pathetico Madrid
Le Saux Solid Crew
TAA Very Much
Sound of the Lloris
Cesc and the City
Neymar Mr. Nice Guy
Zlat’s All Folks
Chiellini Con Carne
Pjanic! At The Disco
The Cesc Pistols
Silence of the Lahms
Lallanas in Pyjamas
Show Me Da Mane
