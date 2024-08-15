It is just 24 hours until the new English Premier League season gets underway with Manchester United vs Fulham - and with it comes a whole new Fantasy Premier League season to get stuck into with your friends and family.

We already gave your our top tips and bargains midfielders and strikers earlier this week, so now it is time to see which players you should include in your back line this coming FPL season.

With big money signings galore happening across the country, there are a number of high quality defenders to choose from this season for your FPL squad, however, with a budget of €100 million, you have to be smart when it comes to collating the perfectly balanced team.

Where should you spend top dollar, and where do you need to be smart and grab a bargain? Got a centre-back in mind, but aren’t sure who your substitute option should be on the bench? Spent big on Virgil, and need a cheaper alternative to sit alongside him to level out your budget?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you fully covered with a full list of the 10 best defenders for your FPL team which will fit each and every budget ahead of the 24/25 EPL campaign.

Ben White (Arsenal) - £6.5million The highest scoring FPL defender last year, White is an easy choice for your fantasy squad. The Gunners have one of the best defences in the top tier and, with the ex-Brighton man often deployed at right-back, he gets forward enough to grab plenty of assists. William Saliba is another option, with the big defender capable of scoring plenty from corners. However, we recommend White, who scored 18 more points than the French defender last year. | Getty Images

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) - £4.5million One of the highest scoring defenders in the FPL last season, the Danish defender is a real bargain at the price. While many won't expect the Eagles to trouble the top half of the league, they may surprise teams this season after a brilliant run at the back end of 23/24 under new boss Oliver Glasner. | Getty Images

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) - £4.5million He may soon be a Newcastle United player, and that would definitely benefit you considering the Magpies winnable early fixtures. That said, if he remains a Crystal Palace player this year, their opening four fixtures are all very winnable too. High reward, and low risk. He is a bargain. | Getty Images