Champions splurge guts of £18m on three players as gap just grows with the rest

As pre-Old Firm derby statements go, it was certainly bold. Deadline day saw Celtic splurging around £6 million shortly after lunch on Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty. That this did not end up being the main story of their day meant something unusual had occurred. Midfielder Arne Engels was later signed for a record transfer fee in the region of £11m from Bundesliga side Augsburg. The lid of the war chest had most definitely been flung open, as fans had demanded - some more forcibly than others. And it didn't end there. Confirmation that Luke McCowan had joined on a three-year deal from Dundee arrived shortly before midnight.

Chairman Peter Lawwell got the Champions League money spent all right. It has strengthened the impression that the Parkhead club are competing in a league of their own in Scotland. It seems apparent that these signings have been made with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, two Champions League opponents, in mind, rather than Rangers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ibrox club huffed and puffed as the transfer deadline drew near, finally announcing two new signings of their own. Signing a talented attacking midfielder who scored the fastest-ever European Championships goal for Albania against Italy this summer – just 23 seconds in - is a far from insignificant story. The reported £3.4m spent on Nedim Bajrami is not an insignificant amount either. But it also underlined where Rangers are at present, which is far behind Celtic on the pitch and off it.

Rangers have their man in Nedim Bajrami. | Getty Images

Still, Philippe Clement will have been relieved to get the transfer of Sassuolo's Bajrami tied up as the minutes ticked down towards the 11pm deadline. The manager also added Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo on a season-long loan while getting Todd Cantwell off the premises. “Please do not believe all what you read in the press,” messaged Cantwell, whose troubles were more of the self-imposed variety and were, indeed, exacerbated by his use of social media.

So Rangers can feel satisfied when reviewing their own work but might be advised to stop their gaze drifting across the city, with Celtic’s pre-eminence reinforced with the 11th hour capture of Scottish football's hottest property. Having already spent around £17m in one day, the additional outlay a reported £1.25m felt like loose change spilling out of Celtic’s back pocket on the way home in a taxi after a night out.

Email confirmation that McCowan had joined Celtic arrived at 11.46pm last night with photos of the clearly delighted midfielder in a hooped shirt dropping even later. Along with Engels and Trusty, he could now join a select band of players who have made their debut in an Old Firm match. That said, it's unlikely Brendan Rodgers will countenance changing a winning team for such a significant fixture although it would be no surprise if McCowan, who has been in hot form for Dundee, features from the bench.

His recruitment is intriguing - there are shades of Paul Hartley's successful acquisition from Hearts for £1.1m in 2007. Celtic's desire to have him is also understandable given the homegrown rule that is in place for Champions League squads. The 26-year-old has travelled a long way since days working as a lifeguard at a public baths in Greenock.

Luke McCowan arrived late at Celtic from Dundee. | SNS Group

Despite an instinct to aid those in strife, he chose to join Celtic, his boyhood heroes, rather than head to Hibs, who had doggedly pursued him. They were keen, as four bids – the latest of which was submitted yesterday evening – demonstrates. McCowan was identified as the Easter Road club’s prime transfer window target and the failure to land him is a massive let down for their supporters.

So a good transfer window for Celtic, perhaps not such a good one for Hibs, who did at least sign a midfielder. It wasn’t the one their fans had set their hearts on, encouraged by the club's seeming willingness to pay out a club record fee for McCowan.

Instead, Nectar Triantis, who made 14 appearances for Hibs last season to variable reviews, returns from Sunderland for another loan spell. It’s understood he has been signed to play in the holding midfield position having been deployed mostly at centre-half last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the Easter Road club seemed underwhelmed. This wasn’t what was promised by the investment from Bill Foley’s Black Knights Group although it must be acknowledged that some decent looking business has already been done, specifically Kieron Bowie’s capture from Fulham. Elie Youan also remains having been unable to seal a move back to France.

Nectarios Triantis is back at Hibs. | SNS Group

Despite Lawrence Shankland still being on site, something that did not seem likely a few short weeks ago, Hearts fans are not happy either. They longed for a forward to take pressure off Shankland while also hoping for some defensive reinforcement. Neither arrived.

Aberdeen rather haughtily declined to take part in the fun, sending out an email at 6.10pm to confirm their business was done following the unlamented departure of defender Jayden Richardson.

After eight successive victories under new manager Jimmy Thelin, and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet already in the door to replace Bojan Miovski, everything already seems under control at Pittodrie.