Albanian seals move from Italian side Sassuolo

Rangers have announced the signing of Albanian international midfielder Nedim Bajrami from Sassuolo on a four-year contract right on the 11pm transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old playmaker has become Philippe Clement’s 11th signing of the summer and follows hot on the heels of a loan deal for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who linked up with the Gers earlier this evening.

Bajrami, who scored the fastest goal in European Championship history this summer when he put Albania into the lead against Italy after just 23 seconds, has been locked in discussion with Rangers in the last week, with the midfielder thought to be keen to make the move after Sassuolo’s relegation to Serie B last season. The transfer is expected to cost the Glasgow giants a fee of around £3.5million.

Bajrami said: “I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Rangers. They are a club which is known throughout the world, who have won a lot of trophies and competed in a European final in recent years. I have had some good conversations with the manager and I believe Rangers is the right move for me at this point in my career. I look forward to meeting all of my new team-mates and fans in the near future.”

Reports claim the club had originally discussed the possibility of a loan deal for the player, but Bajrami had been shown a willingness to make the move permanent and will now travel to Scotland in the coming days following the completion of the move.

The player will be a welcome addition for the Belgian boss, with Rangers light in midfield following the departures of John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and, latterly, the transfer of Todd Cantwell to Blackburn Rovers.