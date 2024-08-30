Hibs close in on familiar face on loan as Dundee throw out another Luke McCowan bid in Celtic transfer twist
Hibs are closing in on the loan signing of Sunderland player Nectarios Triantis for the rest of the campaign, while a fourth bid for Luke McCowan has been rejected by Dundee.
Triantis, a 21-year-old Australian, spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and is poised to return once again after Hibs and Sunderland agreed terms on a fresh deal.
Hibs head coach David Gray sees Triantis as a No 6 rather than a centre-half, although the ex-Central Coast Mariners player will also be able to cover the backline. Hibs continue to search for a centre-half to bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.
In terms of McCowan, Hibs are now considering their position after their latest bid for McCowan - understood to be in excess of £750,000 - was rejected by Dundee. Celtic are also understood to be mulling over a bid for the Dens Park playmaker, who is in the final year of his contract.
There has already been movement out the way at Hibs, with Portuguese winger Jair Tavares joining Motherwell on loan for the rest of the season, while defender Allan Delferriere will spend the 2024/25 campaign in Luxembourg with Racing Union Lëtzebuerg.
