Australian likely to return on loan for rest of season

Hibs are closing in on the loan signing of Sunderland player Nectarios Triantis for the rest of the campaign, while a fourth bid for Luke McCowan has been rejected by Dundee.

Triantis, a 21-year-old Australian, spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and is poised to return once again after Hibs and Sunderland agreed terms on a fresh deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray sees Triantis as a No 6 rather than a centre-half, although the ex-Central Coast Mariners player will also be able to cover the backline. Hibs continue to search for a centre-half to bolster their ranks before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

Nectarios Triantis is set to sign for Hibs. | SNS Group

In terms of McCowan, Hibs are now considering their position after their latest bid for McCowan - understood to be in excess of £750,000 - was rejected by Dundee. Celtic are also understood to be mulling over a bid for the Dens Park playmaker, who is in the final year of his contract.