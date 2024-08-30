The playmaker ends tumultuous Ibrox stay by joining Blackburn Rovers

Todd Cantwell’s Rangers career is over after the Ibrox club confirmed that the 26-year-old has joined Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal.

Cantwell told Rangers manager Philippe Clement earlier this summer that he did not want to stay in Scottish football and after weeks of speculation over his future, he has made the move to the English Championship outfit. Rovers are understood to have paid a fee in the region of £500,000 for the playmaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cantwell’s exit frees up wages for Clement to reinvest ahead of the deadline closing at 11pm today. Rangers are working on a deal for Sassuolo playmaker Nedim Bajrami, who starred for Albania at the European Championships this summer. A fee of £3.5 million has been mooted for the 25-year-old.

Todd Cantwell has left Rangers. | SNS Group

On Cantwell’s departure, Rangers released a brief statement that read: “#RangersFC can today confirm Todd Cantwell has joined @Rovers for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Everyone at Rangers wishes Todd well for the future.”

Cantwell courted criticism for some of his comments and actions during his time at Rangers, with former Celtic and Blackburn striker turned pundit Chris Sutton tweeting: “I bet Callum McGregor is breathing a big sigh of relief this evening… good luck to Todd he needs to start doing his talking on the pitch. He’s gone to a great club.”