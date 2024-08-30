Todd Cantwell leaves Rangers with brief statement and Chris Sutton Celtic barb as stay in Scotland comes to end
Todd Cantwell’s Rangers career is over after the Ibrox club confirmed that the 26-year-old has joined Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal.
Cantwell told Rangers manager Philippe Clement earlier this summer that he did not want to stay in Scottish football and after weeks of speculation over his future, he has made the move to the English Championship outfit. Rovers are understood to have paid a fee in the region of £500,000 for the playmaker.
Cantwell’s exit frees up wages for Clement to reinvest ahead of the deadline closing at 11pm today. Rangers are working on a deal for Sassuolo playmaker Nedim Bajrami, who starred for Albania at the European Championships this summer. A fee of £3.5 million has been mooted for the 25-year-old.
On Cantwell’s departure, Rangers released a brief statement that read: “#RangersFC can today confirm Todd Cantwell has joined @Rovers for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Everyone at Rangers wishes Todd well for the future.”
Cantwell courted criticism for some of his comments and actions during his time at Rangers, with former Celtic and Blackburn striker turned pundit Chris Sutton tweeting: “I bet Callum McGregor is breathing a big sigh of relief this evening… good luck to Todd he needs to start doing his talking on the pitch. He’s gone to a great club.”
Rangers will now look to conclude further incomings. They have already landed Dutch defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo on loan from Feyenoord, while Scott Wright has left to sign for Birmingham, who also completed a loan deal for Ben Davies earlier this week.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.